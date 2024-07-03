3 Magic players most impacted by Orlando re-signing Gary Harris
By Elaine Blum
2. Anthony Black
Much like Jett Howard, Anthony Black struggled to see consistent minutes last season. Injuries pushed him into the rotation early in the season, and he played quite well. Especially his defense got Magic fans excited about what he could become. Nevertheless, he found himself back on the bench once the team was healthy.
Black was a sixth overall pick for a reason and most Magic fans would like to see him get some more minutes. With Markelle Fultz and Gary Harris hitting free agency, many of us started hoping for some Anthony Black minutes in the 2024-25 season.
After all, he fits the team's defensive identity, shot the three well on a low volume last season, and could develop into an impactful two-way guard. Now that the Magic have made some moves, he seems positioned to be at the end of the bench again.
The starters will likely be Jalen Suggs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. That leaves Cole Anthony and Gary Harris as the main guards off the bench. Both were a big part of the Magic's rotation last season, and coach Jamahl Mosley might not be quite ready to give some of their minutes to the youngster.
So, Black will have to work incredibly hard and show that he can impact winning basketball to get on the court. The Magic are trying to win. No one will just be given minutes, and Black will have to take steps as an offensive player. Injuries can happen to anyone at any time and, much like last season, Black will have to be ready to step up even if he didn’t get consistent minutes before.