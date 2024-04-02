3 Keys to an Orlando Magic Series with the New York Knicks
The playoffs are around the corner. And the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks seem to be on a collision course for the first round. What will be the keys to their potential matchup?
By Alfred Ezman
3 Keys to a Potential Orlando Magic-New York Knicks Series
Paolo Banchero's Skill and Leadership
Although this happens in plenty if not most Orlando Magic games, Paolo Banchero seems to be the catalyst for offensive production in the three wins the team has over the New York Knicks.
Banchero is averaging 27.0 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game and 3.7 assists per game against the Knicks this season. He is shooting 53.8 percent from the floor and 47.6 percent from three.
On Jan. 15, he finished with 20 points on 9-for-19 (47.3 percent) shooting from the field. Although, he was not able to make a three-pointer going 0 for 2. He got five attempts at the free throw line hitting two of them.
Banchero was also able to grab six rebounds in the game getting in on the glass action that made the Magic able to hang with one of the best rebounding teams in the league on the boards.
But that game was more notable for how Banchero stepped onto the big stage in Madison Square Garden and hit big shots. He had a pair of baskets in the final two minutes that sealed the big road win for an injury-depleted Magic game.
It is all part of Banchero's record as a closer for this team.
In the Feb. 14 win in Orlando, Banchero repeated the offensive production he had in Madison Square Garden with 36 points on 15-for-20 (75.0 percent) shooting from the field. He also went a big time 6-for-10 (60.0 percent) shooting from three-point range with six rebounds again. He was more active passing with five assists.
Back in December, Banchero dropped 29 points on another 9-for-19 (47.3 percent) shooting night with two three-pointers and nine free throws to add on to it.
And the vital reboudning battle that could be big in this series? Well, in the December game, Banchero grabbed 10 of them for a double-double really making Orlando's presence known on the glass.
The Playoffs are all about the stars and Banchero seems to like the matchup with the Knicks one way or the other.
If Orlando matches up with New York, the team will need to find a way to match Jalen Brunson's expected scoring output. Brunson is averaging 26.3 points per game and 5.3 assists per game in his three games against the Magic this season. That includes dropping 26 points in 28:42 in the win over the Magic in March.
Banchero is a factor for whatever playoff series the Magic get, but his good work on the offensive end against the Knicks make him something else to watch out for.