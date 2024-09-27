3 Improvements Paolo Banchero must make to reach the All-NBA level
By Elaine Blum
1. Take care of the ball
Paolo Banchero carries a lot of responsibilities for this Orlando Magic squad. Not only is he the team’s primary scorer but he is also the team’s main playmaker. Averaging 5.4 assists per game, he led the team in that department last season.
The Magic love to put the ball in Banchero’s hands. It is the easiest way to ensure that something gets done offensively and to prepare him for being the star player on a contending team. It is also a lot of responsibility for a 21-year-old, though.
While Banchero has handled it well overall, his turnover numbers jump off the page and not in a good way. Last season, Banchero averaged 3.1 turnovers over 80 regular season games. In the playoffs, that number jumped to 4.6 turnovers per game.
Banchero learned the hard way that it is not always easy to take care of the ball when you are tasked with every offensive responsibility imaginable. That is one big lesson he took away from the playoffs.
In the offseason, Banchero voiced his desire to play with a more traditional point guard to help him shoulder the playmaking load. That certainly would have helped improve his turnover numbers. The Magic decided to go another way, though. Banchero will continue to be the team’s main playmaker.
If he can take care of the ball better now that he has some more experience and a playoff run under his belt, it will not only improve the Magic’s offense but also make Banchero’s numbers look more All-NBA-ready.