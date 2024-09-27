3 Improvements Paolo Banchero must make to reach the All-NBA level
By Elaine Blum
2. Continue to improve his 3-point shot
Paolo Banchero came into the NBA ready to play a big role and be a star. As a rookie, he averaged 20 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists over 72 games. In his second season, those averages jumped to 22.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists.
In the span of just one season, Banchero became a better scorer, playmaker, and shooter. His field goal percentage improved by around three percent and his 3-point percentage increased by four percent, going from 29.8 to 33.9 percent.
Banchero’s 3-point shot could be the key to his rise to true stardom. Other players have shown that you can survive in the NBA as a point forward without a 3-point shot. Giannis Antetokounmpo, for example, is only a 28.6 percent 3-point shooter for his career but is still considered one of the best players of his generation.
Antetokounmpo is light years ahead of Banchero though and has been surrounded by more 3-point shooters. If Banchero can become a 36-percent 3-point shooter, it would significantly improve the Magic’s spacing.
It would also make him much more unguardable. How do you guard a forward with Banchero’s size who can make the right pass, get to the rim, and shoot the three well?