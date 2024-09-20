The 3 biggest Orlando Magic storylines to follow during training camp
By Elaine Blum
1. How will the Magic approach offensive improvements?
This storyline goes hand in hand with the previous one. The Magic’s biggest issue is a lack of scoring, spacing, and offensive creation. Players likely spent the entire summer working on their deficits: Franz Wagner needs to get his 3-point percentage up, Jalen Suggs must become a better playmaker, and Paolo Banchero has work to do concerning his efficiency…the list goes on. Despite last season’s success, most Magic players are still in the early stages of their development.
Likewise, Coach Mosley likely spent the entire summer musing over schemes and ways to best utilize his players. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a big part of that. His main responsibility will be to improve the team’s spacing on offense.
Better spacing will solve a lot of the Magic’s problems but the team is still without an additional go-to scorer and a playmaker not named Paolo Banchero or Franz Wagner. In fact, the Magic lost two playmakers when they decided not to re-sign Markelle Fultz and Joe Ingles.
So, the team will need to find a way to work around that and improve offensively nevertheless. Offensive improvement is the key to the Magic taking the next step toward becoming a better team and eventually contending in the Eastern Conference.
Training camp will be the first opportunity to bring Mosely’s schemes and the work his players put in over the summer together.