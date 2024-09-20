The 3 biggest Orlando Magic storylines to follow during training camp
By Elaine Blum
2. How well does Kentavious Caldwell-Pope fit in with the Magic early on?
On paper, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope looks like the perfect role player for the Magic. He is the optimal veteran for a young team relying heavily on its defense and in need of 3-point shooting. Caldwell-Pope is also no stranger to changing teams. He has played for four NBA teams before making his way to Orlando.
In Denver, he found success quickly, as the Nuggets won a championship in his first season with the team. His skill set can just fit around many different types of players and into almost any lineup.
All of this indicates that Caldwell-Pope will fit in with his new team quickly and smoothly. Still, there is no guarantee and it is certainly something to keep an eye on during training camp.
Training camp will also be a first chance to see what plans Jamahl Mosley has for Caldwell-Pope. His defense will play a huge role. Defense is the Magic’s biggest asset and a backcourt of Jalen Suggs and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope could very well win Orlando some games. Opponents do not have anyone in the Magic starting lineup they can pick on.
Offensively, Caldwell-Pope’s role will be trickier. With the Nuggets, he was the ultimate 3-and-D wing, averaging 10.1 points and 4.1 3-point attempts per game. The Magic will likely need him to shoot more than that due to the lack of other proven volume shooters on the roster. How will Caldwell-Pope and Jamahl Mosley approach that change?