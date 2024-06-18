2024 Orlando Magic Daily Big Board Version 2.0: The Draft's purpose comes into focus
Tier 6: More Projects to Pick
Carlton "Bub" Carrington has been one of the big risers in this Draft process. And for an Orlando Magic team needing a point guard, he is definitely on the scope as an under-the-radar prospect for them to pursue.
Carrington averaged 13.8 points and 4.1 assists per game last season. He shot only 32.2 percent from beyond the arc. But part of that is his usage and being on the ball a lot. Carrington is considered a solid floor spacer (he made 78.5 percent of his free throws) as a catch-and-shoot option.
Really belief in Carrington comes down to whether teams believe in his shot.
Kyle Filipowski is the biggest name confirmed to have made his way through Orlando for a workout. Not just for his size, but for his likely placement in the Draft. Filipowski is a skilled big man who is comfortable working with the ball and making passes as a fulcrum in the post. We know how much the Magic love using Wendell Carter that way.
Filipowski is a solid player beyond that, averaging 16.4 points per game and 8.3 rebounds per game last year (after 15.1 and 9.0 his freshman year). Filipowski has a solid low-post game and is smart with how he attacks the paint. But he is not much of a jump shooter. And that will take away from his NBA potential.
The biggest attraction of Jaylon Tyson is simple: Scoring.
He averaged 19.6 points per game last year on 15.4 field goal attempts per game and 46.5/36.0/79.6 shooting splits. He had the ball a lot and did his best to score—Cal missed the NCAA Tournament.
Tyson bounced around early in his career as the coach who recruited him at Texas left and he had a dispute with his coach at Texas Tech before settling in at California.
Tyson does not project as a first star and so he will have to learn how to play off the ball. But having that potential as a creator—even a self-creator even with his 3.5 assists per game last year—is intriguing to look at.