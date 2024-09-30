2 Young players who might be playing their way into the Magic’s future
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic are one of the young up-and-coming teams in the NBA right now. After last season’s success, Orlando is on everyone’s radar now. After all, the Magic made it to the playoffs, pushed the Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games, and already have an All-Star as well as an intriguing young core.
The future is bright for the Magic and most of their players, especially the core. Now that the rebuild is over, the mission is to eventually build a contender and become one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.
So, the 2024-25 season is still largely about finding out what exactly the Magic have in their young players and who should be a part of the team’s future.
So far, Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs have been established as cornerstones for the franchise’s future, even if not everyone seems to agree with the latter.
Others can still play their way into the Magic’s future, though.
Anthony Black could become a building block for the Magic
The Magic drafted Anthony Black sixth overall for a reason. He is a big guard, who can defend and has shown flashes as a 3-point shooter as well as a passer. Black is exactly the kind of player the Magic would like to have at the guard spot.
So far, he has not gotten much of a chance to display his talent at the NBA level. As a rookie, he got much less playing time than most high lottery picks do. He only cracked the rotation when other players were injured, and his role on the court was limited.
The 2024-25 season should be a chance for Black to play more. Not re-signing Markelle Fultz in free agency opened up space for Black in the rotation. Magic fans are generally high on Black and would love to see him play significant minutes.
After all, playing time is the only way Black will be able to develop and grow into an NBA-level rotational player. At the same time, he could play his way into the Magic’s plans for the future. If his 3-point shot and playmaking are up to the challenge, Black could make a real difference in the Magic’s offensive schemes while fitting the team’s defensive identity perfectly.
Plus, the Magic will be spending a lot of money on Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Jalen Suggs once the latter two sign their extensions. Having an impactful player on a cheap rookie contract next to them would be incredibly valuable.
The Magic will have to make a trade eventually to push the team to the next level, and Black is one of the young players teams will eye in trade talks. This season is his chance to give the Magic reason to think about whether they really want to trade him or not.
Tristan da Silva could turn into a high-level role player
Drafting outside the lottery is always a hit-or-miss situation. Tristan da Silva has not played a single minute in the NBA yet, but drafting him already seems like a hit for the Magic.
Orlando has its young stars already. Now, they need players to put around them. Da Silva could be that kind of player. He has good size at the forward spot, does all the little things, and was a great 3-point shooter in college. 3-and-D players are precisely what the Magic need next to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.
Tristan da Silva will have to fight for his minutes and spot in the rotation. Last season showed that Jamahl Mosley will not play players he doesn’t believe are ready to contribute. While everything he has shown so far pointed toward da Silva being ready, he will have to prove it on the court.
If he can, he could quickly become a part of the Magic’s future plans. Da Silva is an older rookie with a four-year college career under his belt. He largely knows who he is as a basketball player, and seems ready to play a very specific role. The Magic will need players like that to complement the team’s core.
The first step for da Silva to get towards being a part of the Magic’s future is to show out in training camp.