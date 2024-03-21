12 2024 free agents the Orlando Magic should already be eyeing
The Orlando Magic will have ample cap space this summer to capitalize on an already successful season. Orlando will look to complement their core roster with additions that aim toward contention in the Eastern Conference.
Bench Depth Options
The Orlando Magic should not just be looking to add some shooting to the starting lineup or a player with a major role. While the team should be expected to throw some of its considerable cap room and money around this offseason, they also need to shore up their depth.
They are likely to flip over a lot of players on the back end of their bench -- likely Chuma Okeke and possibly Goga Bitadze. And so finding some veterans to fill the bench will be vital.
Daniel Theis, LA Clippers
Daniel Theis is an intriguing option to pair with his national teammates Franz Wagner and Moe Wagner. He will be 32 to start next season, but he has shown that he is capable of playing solid minutes. He has 40 playoff games under his belt while playing for the Boston Celtics and started every game for them in 2020 during their Eastern Conference Finals appearance.
James Wiseman, Detroit Pistons
The former second-overall pick has had a difficult time finding his footing in the NBA. He was given the difficult task of joining a contending team and struggled due to injury and what was required of him. If the Orlando Magic can find him available at a bargain price, it would make sense to bring him in as a third center to see if he can succeed with a young Orlando team that plays together and for each other.
Robin Lopez, Sacramento Kings (since waived)
The former Orlando Magic center currently does not have a job, but he could have one final veteran's minimum deal left in his career and return to Orlando. He is a locker-room presence who averaged 7.1 points per game in his lone season with the Magic and could embrace a reunion in the Magic Kingdom.
Isaac Okoro, Cleveland Cavaliers
Isaac Okoro would find minutes in the Orlando Magic's rotation and will have a market this offseason. The former fifth overall pick has struggled to become the breakout player the Cleveland Cavaliers anticipated on draft night. But he still has value and has found his shot while being an excellent perimeter defender.
Gary Harris, Orlando Magic
If it is not broken, do not fix it.
Gary Harris has elevated the Orlando Magic since he joined the starting unit. They are 9-2 in their last 11 games, albeit against some struggling teams, but solid nonetheless. He is averaging 7.7 points per game at 41.7 percent shooting from three in his last 10 games, entering Thursday's game.
Harris will be 30 this offseason and has struggled with injuries, but he is an affordable player who can provide much needed floor spacing.
Robert Covington, Philadelphia 76ers
Robert Covington has had success as a 3-and-D wing playing as a consistent shooter and defender. He is a 36.2 percent career three-point shooter, but as early as last season he shot 39.7 percent from distance on 2.8 attempts per game. Not only will he fortify the Magic's shooting, but he has been an excellent defender throughout his career.
Delon Wright, Miami Heat
Delon Wright is another guard with size who can defend.
He is 6-foot-5 and can play either on-ball or off-ball. Wright has had difficulty staying healthy. But he fits the mold of taller guards who have defensive versatility.
He is shooting 38.1 percent from three this season and can be a reserve who can limit turnovers, defend multiple positions and knock down open threes.