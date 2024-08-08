10 Opponents the Orlando Magic should get a national TV game against
West up-and-comers
8. Oklahoma City Thunder
Since the Orlando Magic drafted Paolo Banchero they have been scheduled for two games on national TV. They were both slated to be against the Oklahoma City Thunder—and 2022 No. 2 overall pick Chet Holmgren.
The first one, of course, was slated to be in Oklahoma City in November 2022 but was taken off the board after Holmgren's injury forced him to miss the rest of the season. They got a return date In February 2024. But even that one did not feel like a true national TV game, as important as it was.
It was Shaquille O'Neal's night as his jersey rightfully went up to the rafters at the Kia Center.
The game was a big one for sure. But it felt a little bittersweet to share a moment to celebrate this year's team with one of the giants in the league and the franchise's history. It also did not help that the Thunder won the game 127-113 and clearly looked to be a class above the young Magic.
That does not mean this matchup is over by any means or has lost any of its luster or potential. These are still two of the best young teams in the league and teams a lot of observers believe are building the right way. Shams Charania of Stadium said the Magic and Thunder's summer were both successful for adding big-name players to the team in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Isaiah Hartenstein without getting in the way of the young players they are developing on the roster.
Whether that creates an entertaining game is another question entirely. But it is a good storyline to feature two quality young teams against each other. This will be a game the Magic will use as something of a measuring stick.
7. Sacramento Kings
The Orlando Magic and Sacramento Kings do not scream as natural opponents for a national TV game. Neither has a star that is universally known in NBA circles. It might be a tough sell to get TV executives to buy into this game.
But then you show them the highlights of three of the last four meetings between the two teams.
An overtime game ended on a half-court buzzer-beater by De'Aaron Fox. A 40-point effort from Paolo Banchero to send the Magic's game against the Kings in Sacramento to overtime, lifting a sick and undermanned team to a near victory. And then a game that came down to the final possessions and a controversial foul call.
When the Magic and Kings play each other, entertaining games tend to break out.