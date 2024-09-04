1 Thing the Magic must do this season (and 2 they hope to accomplish)
By Elaine Blum
After last season’s big success, Orlando Magic fans and players are preparing for a big 2024-25 season. While the Magic may not be contenders quite yet, the team seems set up for another winning season, a lot of fun games, and continued development from their young players.
At the same time, every win and every step forward will only work to increase the pressure on the team. The Magic hold themselves to high standards. That became clear when Paolo Banchero stated on First Take that he believed his team could finish third in the Eastern Conference. Considering the competition, finishing third in the East is a lofty goal for such a young and generally inexperienced team but it is not impossible.
Still, it should not be the priority. There are some things the Magic need to do this season but securing a top-3 seed is not on that list. It would be nice but there is no pressure to accomplish that goal right now.
Must do: Improve offensively
If the Magic want any chance to secure a top seed in the Eastern Conference, they will have to improve offensively. This team is built to form a strong defense and has succeeded entirely in that department. Offensively, it is quite another story. The Magic have few go-to scorers or creators, putting a lot of responsibility on Paolo Banchero’s and Franz Wagner’s young shoulders.
The Magic finished 22nd in offensive rating last season, which was the worst among all playoff teams. They also finished last in field goal attempts per game, 29th in 3-point attempts per game, and 24th in 3-point percentage. It seems that the team just does not have enough firepower.
Adding Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the mix should at least drive up the 3-point percentage, as he shot around 40 percent each of the last four seasons, and the 3-point attempts. It likely won’t be enough to drastically improve the Magic’s offense all by himself, though. Caldwell-Pope is not a volume scorer. Likewise, he is not much of a playmaker, which is another aspect of the game the Magic need help with.
So, the Magic will need to improve offensively by committee. Everyone needs to take steps forward and pitch in, most notably Franz Wagner with his three-point shooting and Jalen Suggs as a playmaker.