Perfect trade to fix Magic’s dreadful shooting is just a complicated negotiation away

As the Orlando Magic look for ways to improve their NBA-worst three-point shooting, Phoenix Suns wing Royce O'Neale is the perfectly player to pursue—if they can simply work around how complicated the trade process would be.

Phoenix is currently operating above the second apron, which restricts its flexibility in potential trade discussions. If it's still in that position at the time of potential negotiations over an O'Neale deal, it would need to identically match incoming salaries with O'Neale's outgoing figure of $10.1 million.

That would be far easier said than done, as the Magic lack the salaries to make those figures align unless they were to include Anthony Black—a non-starter considering his upside.

Thankfully, Phoenix can escape the second apron by declining the club option for Vasilije Micic and waiving Cody Martin before his non-guaranteed salary becomes fully guaranteed on June 30. Unfortunately, the Suns have no reason to do that if it's exclusively for the Magic's benefit.

Phoenix may yet prioritize the ability to operate without restrictions, however, which could result in said scenario playing out as it attempts to create additional cap space for its own maneuverability.

If that transpires, then the Magic would have a far easier time formulating a mutually beneficial trade offer for O'Neale. In the process, they could go a long way toward addressing the primary issue—after injuries, of course—that hindered them in 2024-25.

After ranking dead last in three-point field goals made and three-point field goal percentage, Orlando can't afford to ignore this golden opportunity.

Royce O'Neale is the catch-and-shoot specialist Orlando needs

In 2024-25, O'Neale ranked fifth among qualified players in catch-and-shoot three-point field goals made per game. Only Malik Beasley, Derrick White, Klay Thompson, and Payton Pritchard buried more than the 2.2 he averaged.

For perspective: Orlando's qualified leader in catch-and-shoot three-point field goals made per game was Kentavious Caldwell-Pope at 1.2—followed by Tristan da Silva at 0.9.

Furthermore, O'Neale shot 42.2 percent on catch-and-shoot threes. Among players who averaged at least 5.0 attempts per game, only Stephen Curry, Malik Beasley, Klay Thompson, and Luguentz Dort matched or exceeded that figure.

For perhaps even greater perspective on how dire Orlando's situation was: Caldwell-Pope was the only qualified Magic player to shoot at least 35.0 percent in catch-and-shoot three situations.

With that in mind, the Magic inevitably ranked dead last in both catch-and-shoot three conversions and catch-and-shoot three-point field goal percentage. O'Neale, meanwhile, has sustained a noteworthy level of efficiency across multiple seasons, shooting 37.8 percent in 2023-24, 39.4 percent in 2022-23, and 38.0 percent in 2021-22.

Having cemented his status as one of the most reliable catch-and-shoot players in the NBA, O'Neale could confidently make the move to Orlando and maintain his efficiency.

Efficient shooters will admittedly become available via free agency, but O'Neale's advantage is that he's a legitimate 3-and-D player. He competes on defense using his 226-pound frame and commendable length, holding his own against players at multiple positions.

For a Magic team that will aim to improve its shooting without sacrificing its No. 2 ranking in defensive rating, O'Neale is the perfect target—if Orlando can pull the trade off.