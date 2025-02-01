Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner put up All-Star numbers but not ready for the game

It seemed inevitable Paolo Banchero would be an All-Star on Oct. 28.

He scored at will, dropping a franchise-record 37 points in the first half on the way to his first career 50-point game. It was a grand statement of his stardom and the kind of year he was about to have.

The next game, he reported feeling discomfort after trying to make a cross-court pass in the third quarter. He was struggling to move and attack the basket. He had torn his right oblique and would miss the next two months.

It seemed inevitable Franz Wagner would be an All-Star on Dec. 4.

He had just dropped 35 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers. A strong follow-up to a string of 30-point games that included a highlight-worthy game-winning three to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers.

As he spoke to media outside the locker room, his coach, Jamahl Mosley, shouted, "All-Star" at those assembled.

He scored another 30 points the next night out, but had that unfortunately familiar look of a player losing his aggression later in the game. He too had torn his right oblique. He would miss the next 20 games.

Both Banchero and Wagner have had All-Star-worthy seasons by the numbers. But unfortunately, their injuries kept them from getting an invitation to San Francisco for All-Star Weekend in two weeks.

Like so much of the Magic's frustrating season, it is a major what-if for the year. But all the team can do is move forward and use it for fuel for their future—short term and long term.

"I try not to live in the world of what-ifs just because we're in this moment now," coach Jamahl Mosley said before Thursday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers, after the All-Star reserves were announced. "I think they could have made it and that would have been fantastic being on that path. But I think what's happened for them in this moment right now is going to best for them in the long haul. Whether you like it or not, there is more of a body of rest when you come on the back end of the season after All-Star and you come out blazing."

Banchero and Wagner are putting up All-Star-level numbers when they play

Banchero is averaging a career-high 23.7 points per game to go with 7.7 rebounds per game, and 4.8 assists per game. In the five games before his injury, he averaged 29.0 points per game, 8.8 rebounds per game, and 5.6 assists per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the floor and 34.4 percent from three.

He had three 30-point games including his 50-point masterpiece against the Indiana Pacers.

Wagner was not shabby this year either. He is averaging 24.7 points per game, 5.5 rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 46.2 percent from the floor and 31.4 percent from three. He had eight 30-point games as he emerged as a star player.

Those numbers are comparable to other players that made the All-Star team in the Eastern Conference.

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam averages only 20.5 points per game and 7.3 rebounds per game with a far more efficient 53.2 percent shooting. He seemed like the selection to reward the Indiana Pacers for being fifth in the Eastern Conference.

First-time All-Star Evan Mobley averages 18.2 points per game and 9.1 rebounds per game while shooting 57.1 percent from the floor for the league-leading Cleveland Cavaliers. He is one of three players from the Cavs to make the trip to San Francisco.

There are plenty of other deserving snubs—Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball won the fan vote but is not going to All-Star Weekend with his impressive averages and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has an argument as he has become more efficient and a better distributor for his team.

Wagner and Banchero would have been in the conversation for the All-Star team if they had played more. Their injuries and the Magic's slip down the standings likely cost them any serious consideration.

The Magic have struggled despite their stars’ return

Both Banchero and Wagner have had some expected struggles since returning from injury too.

Banchero is averaging 21.1 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, and 4.4 assists per game in 10 games since returning. He is shooting 40.8 percent from the floor, 32.0 percent form three and 63.4 percent from teh foul line. He has 4.0 turnovers per game.

The Magic are 2-8 since he returned.

Wagner is averaging 26.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds per game, and 3.3 assists per game in four games since returning. He is shooting 44.6 percent from the floor and 26.9 percent from three.

Both have been thrown right into the deep end since their returns and have struggled to find consistency, even if they continue to score raw points. It is hard to call their play since their returns as consistently at an All-Star level. The team's record reflects that.

In that sense, it is far more important for the Magic that they continue to focus on their recoveries and find themselves again rather than play in an exhibition game. The narrative was simply not on their side to reach San Francisco.

If they return to their pre-injury levels of efficiency and scoring, this will be the last time they are home for All-Star Weekend.