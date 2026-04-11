Orlando Magic’s surprising late-season spark is changing everything

CHICAGO -- When Jamal Cain entered the press conference room at Kia Center following the Orlando Magic's losing streak-busting win over the Sacramento Kings, he was as bright-eyed and a bit taken aback by being in the larger press conference room.

When he signed a two-way contract and then had his deal converted to a standard contract -- with a team option for the 2027 season, according to reports -- he probably never imagined he would play a critical role in this team's playoff push.

He admitted while he was on the podium that talking in front of the media was probably the thing he was most uncomfortable with. Basketball was the easy part. All he wanted to do was hoop.

But Cain keeps doing things that demand attention and demand that he be among the players who speak for the team after games.

Amid a season of bitter disappointment and a group that has fallen short of expectations, Cain has been a late-season bright spot and a factor for the Magic in this final playoff push.

He has done this simply by understanding his role and excelling in it. He has been a huge two-way contract success story.

"My teammates bring so much attention, I'm wide open," Cain said after Friday's win over the Chicago Bulls. "I just have to make the shot. Just play hard, spread the floor, and try to make my teammates' lives easier, and try to make the hustle plays."

That came to the front Friday when Cain scored 20 points on 9-for-11 shooting, adding eight rebounds and four offensive rebounds. He made two of his four 3-point attempts to give the Magic some needed spacing.

But what worked for him was how aggressive he was attacking the glass, particularly the offensive glass. He had four second-chance points in the game.

A perfect complement

Jamal Cain has been a perfect complement, shooting more confidently from the corners and attacking when the defense closes out on him. He has stood out for his work ethic.

That is just a good mindset for any two-way player trying to make the most of their minutes. They are there to be a supporting player and play a role. Cain has played his very successfully.

"He's making big-time energy plays out there," Paolo Banchero said in the locker room after the Orlando Magic's win over the Sacramento Kings in March. "Cuts, rebounds, transition finishes. He's athletic. He has solid feel for the game out there. He has just been staying ready this whole season, waiting for his opportunity. Have to give him all the credit for staying ready this whole season. He is just now getting out there and seeing consistent minutes. All credit to him for sticking it out and being ready when his number has been called. He has helped us out a lot on both sides of the ball."

Since getting regular rotation minutes beginning with his 12-point, seven-rebound showing against the Miami Heat, Cain is averaging 9.4 points per game and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 53.9 percent from the floor and 38.8 percent from three in 19.8 minutes per game.

The Orlando Magic are +2.6 points per game with Cain on the floor (which includes his preposterous -32 in the loss to the Toronto Raptors, which even Cain had to joke about). The Magic have a +7.2 net rating with Cain on the floor -- a 121.6 offensive rating and 114.4 defensive rating.

Cain has been entrusted to guard some strong offensive players and his effort and intensity on offense have helped him contribute on both ends.

He has had some stellar games -- including 17 points in the loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers and 11 points in the win over the Sacramento Kings.

When the ball swings to him, Cain knows what to do with it. He has put in a lot of work to be in this position after bouncing around several teams with 10-day and two-way contracts.

"Growing up, I was never one of the guys who just had the ball in his hands, I was always playing off other guys," Cain said after the win over the Kings. "I just credit myself and how hard I play. I don't care if I have the ball or not. I just want to make the effort plays to help the team be successful. That's just me. I've always had a knack for the ball."

Cain has credited his trainer on several opportunities for helping him improve his 3-point shooting and stay ready for this opportunity. It is indeed hard to stand out when you are not scoring. But his play has been proof that if you do the right things and stay ready, the ball will find you.

Opportunity finds Cain

Opportunity will find you too.

Jamal Cain also credits his teammates for giving him confidence. The Orlando Magic, through all the ups and downs this season, are still a tight-knit group. They celebrate when their teammates get their opportunity.

Nothing got them off their seats more than when Franz Wagner capped off the Magic's third-quarter run on Friday with a lob to Jamal Cain. That capped off a big night in a big spot for the Magic as they try to escape the Play-In on the season's final day.

The Magic are not surprised that Cain has found his footing.

"I knew he was capable of this," Desmond Bane said after the Orlando Magic's win over the Sacramento Kings. "He was the guy guarding me all summer through open gyms. We'll let him tell you how that went. It was good. He's a real competitor, plays really hard on both ends of the floor and makes the right play. It's good to see him finally get his opportunity. He is making the most of it."

That is all a player in Cain's position can do.

He has taken this opportunity and ran with it, likely securing a spot in the Orlando Magic's Playoff rotation. He has a vital role to play in the next week and beyond.

That has been a status and a role that he has earned. It is hard not to have him on the floor.

And in a season that has often felt like a failure, that is a massive success.