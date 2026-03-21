Jamal Cain earned an NBA contract by focusing on the work

In a monotonous NBA season, moments of joy go a long way to breaking things up and creating some spark of energy.

In the midst of a crushing three-game losing streak, Friday was a happy day for the team, and Saturday morning was a moment to celebrate.

The Orlando Magic signed two-way guard Jamal Cain to a standard NBA contract, promoting one of their three two-way players into their last open roster spot.

The team reacted with a celebration in the locker room as the four-year two-way player finally cracked an NBA roster. It was a momentous occasion for a group that had watched him work hard all season, often with little reward.

For Cain, it was a momentary celebration before getting back to work and making his mark on the team. It was the culmination of a long journey that is still in progress.

"Super excited, for one, I've been waiting four years," Cain said after shootaround Saturday. "All the hard work and grind is paying off. I wasn't more excited than my mom and my family. They surprised me for my b-day yesterday. Seeing the excitement on their faces made it worth my while. definitely blessed."

It probably did not help that Cain said his agent tried to prank him and tell him the team was actually cutting him and putting him on waivers before revealing the Magic were keeping him for the rest of his season. He said his mother was more emotional about him signing his first NBA contract than he was.

But Friday was indeed a special day getting this kind of birthday gift and a reason to celebrate in a long season. But he and the team knows that he got htere because of his work. And it was right back to work as soon as possible.

Focused on the work

Jamal Cain got to this point by being focused on the work and showing that work ethic every time he took the floor.

That is how he has taken advantage of his opportunity in the rotation too.

Cain made a major impact in last week's win over the Miami Heat, scoring 12 points in the second quarter as the Magic seized complete control over the game.

He has been part of the Magic's rotation in the last four games, averaging 8.0 points per game and shooting 12 for 23 overall and 6 for 13 from three in 15.3 minutes per game. Included in that run was his 15-point outburst that mostly came in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday.

Cain's new contract is not merely a reward, it was something he has earned and is continuing to prove he deserved.

"What we've seen from him is, one, just pure appreciation for getting to play this game," coach Jamahl Mosley said after shootaround Saturday. "A young man who has worked his tail off for years in this league to try to make it to this level. He comes in with a sense of joy, a work ethic, a professionalism every single day. What we ask our guys to do night in and night out. That was so much joy for him. Guys celebrated him in the video room, which is such a good thing for us and the group."

Mosley said Cain's defense was the first thing that stood out. The Magic value defensive versatility, and Cain was someone Orlando has felt comfortable giving big matchups, too, when he has entered the rotation.

He has also proven to be a solid shooter -- 35.3 percent shooting in 108 career games in his NBA career, including 41.7 percent this year, and 37.2 percent in two G-League seasons. Cain has been capable and aggressive when he is on the floor.

That is half the battle. A player like him has to fit in when he gets his opportunity. But he has to make the most of his chance.

Everyone on the roster admires his work ethic. That is why there is so much celebration when a player, theoretically at the end of the roster, gets this recognition and opportunity.

"Well deserved. Definitely well deserved," Tristan da Silva said after shootaround Saturday. "You can tell by everyone's reaction. Everyone is super happy for him because he's a hard-working guy. A great guy in the locker room. Somebody who has earned a spot to be on a contract like this. Everybody is super happy. We've also seen him these last couple of games playing a lot and really helping us as a team. Nothing but joy for him."

The Work Never Stops

The work never stops. And he will need the same approach of always staying ready that he had while he was on the two-way.

Jamal Cain said nothing changes for him now that he is on a full contract for the rest of the season -- making him eligible to play in the Playoffs too, since two-way players cannot be on playoff rosters. He will still have the same mentality and the same attention to detail that got him to this point.

His opportunity came and he has taken advantage of it.

"Being an underdog definitely gave me a chip on my shoulder to just not only prove toe veryone but prove to myself that I belong here," Cain said after shootaround Saturday. "I've honestly had a chip on my shoulder, honestly, since I was little. Being undrafted added a little bit of motivation for sure."

The news was still momentous for him and the team.

While Cain has played it cool, he said he still cannot describe the emotions of getting that full-time contract and realizing this dream.

It is a little bit of a break from the monotony of the season. It is something that has brought joy to the locker room.

But the work remains. And that is what Cain has been all about to get to this point.