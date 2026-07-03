Orlando Magic's Summer League roster hints at a new priority

The most important thing to remember about Summer League is not to put too much importance on it.

It is an oasis of basketball in a vast basketball desert in the summer. You take the basketball where you can get it.

But Summer League is more about checking in on the rookies and young players on the roster to see if they look too good for Summer League and filling the roster with two-way and G-League players.

That is at least how the Magic have typically approached their Summer League roster.

This year, feels different.

Jase Richardson, Noah Penda and Izaiyah Nelson will of course get a lot of attention as the three draft picks on the team. So too will two-way players Colin Castleton and Alex Morales. the Magic have nearly a full lineup of players who will be on the roster next season.

And there are the usual G-League candidates and Osceola Magic holdovers.

But this year's Summer League roster is different because the Magic have added several veteran players. And with an open roster spot, the Magic could be auditioning some players off their Summer League roster for a training camp invite.

This might be a different kind of Summer League.

The biggest is former top-10 pick Cameron Reddish, looking to make an NBA return after sitting out last season and playing for the San Diego Clippers in the G-League.

In all likelihood, any players the Magic retain will play in Osceola this season after an Exhibit 10 stop with the main roster. Do not read too much into Summer League. But this roster has three goals and feels very different from past Summer League groups wearing the Magic's practice jerseys.

Eyes on the rookies

The most important piece of information the Orlando Magic will get from this Summer League is a progress report on their young players and draft picks from the last two years.

Neither Jase Richardson nor Noah Penda was a part of the Magic's playoff rotation. They do not project to be part of this year's rotation, with the Magic signing Jevon Carter and Jonathan Isaac as veterans to shore up their positions.

Both young players have a lot to prove to make their mark with this team. Both had small moments throughout their rookie seasons.

The most important thing in a Summer League setting is to see how comfortable they look. They need to look like they have played in the NBA before and have command over the speed of the game. They need the comfort to show they have expanded their skills.

The Magic will want to see Richardson have more command of his game and manage the team as its point guard. They know he will be able to score.

They will want to see if Penda has expanded his range and confidence on the ball.

Orlando will also get its first look at Izaiyah Nelson. He will be on a two-way contract, but his energy and rebounding ability need to be tested at this level before they bring him in for camp.

The Magic will also be watching how Alex Morales, the team's late two-way addition last year who stays on a two-way this season, will play. Morales averaged 17.5 points per game and 7.4 rebounds per game in 33 games with Osceola last year.

Veteran two-way center Colin Castleton will also play for the Magic, giving them a starting lineup of rostered players.

These are the players who need to play well the most. They are under contract with the main roster in some capacity. And the success of the Summer League will depend on how they play.

The veterans

Most of the Orlando Magic's Summer League rosters have underwhelmed just on a name-brand basis. The Magic have often let their rookies play the first two games, and then there was not much that seemed even interesting for the G-League.

This year is different. Orlando has signed on several players who could end up being on Osceola or could end up in training camp fighting for the last roster spot if the Magic look to fill it.

The big name was the addition of Cam Reddish, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Reddish last played for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2025 season and played with the San Diego Clippers in the G-League last year, averaging 9.7 points per game in nine games for them.

Reddish is a big name because of his draft pedigree. He was a solid shooter and an athletic scorer in his days at Duke.

The Magic are a stage for his potential comeback attempt into the NBA. Whether that comes with the Magic or not and whether Reddish can still kick it in the NBA remain the questions. But that is what Summer League is for.

The Orlando Magic are also bringing in Keon Johnson, who played 161 career NBA games with the LA Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Sacramento Kings. He averaged 8.2 points per game in his career in the NBA and spent a short time with the Maine Celtics last year, averaging 17.2 points per game in 11 regular-season games.

Former first-round pick TyTy Washington. He played the majority of his season last year with the San Diego Clippers, averaging 21.2 points and 5.5 assists per game in 13 games.

These are still cast-offs in the NBA ecosystem, but they are not the typical rookies or young vterans the Magic typically bring in. These are players with real NBA ability.

This is still a stage for them to showcase to the rest of the league. The Magic hold no rights to them beyond Summer League. But it adds some intrigue if they are hopeful to fill the last roster spot.

G-League Regulars and Rookies

More likely than not, the Orlando Magic are looking to fill the rest of their G-League roster. There are a lot of familiar names from the Osceola Magic on this Summer League roster.

Lester Quinones, Will Baker, Johnell Davis and Philip Wheeler are among the current Osceola Magic players on the roster. Ace Baldwin Jr., Ricky Council IV and Au'diese Tony add to the G-League regulars trying to fight their way into the NBA.

The team also added rookies D.J. Armstrong Jr. (Darrell Armstrong's son), Tre Holloman and Malik Reneau.

But this is a different Summer League roster than we have seen for several years. This is a more experienced team. One that might be able to win the whole Summer League even when the NBA players are put on ice early.

What does that mean for the Magic? Who is to say? It is Summer League.

But the Magic have some storylines to watch and monitor as they play their games in Las Vegas.