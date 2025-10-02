Orlando Magic's rookies finding their place in training camp

The preseason schedule has not officially started for the Orlando Magic yet. But their rookies are already getting some welcome-to-the-NBA moments.

Both Jase Richardson and Noah Penda got a strong base to their careers through Summer League. But they both can tell that playing with NBA players at every position is a step up from their week in Las Vegas.

And the rookies sometimes need a reminder of how big a step that is.

So when Jase Richardson took his first shoulder bump from Desmond Bane during the first day of camp, he knew he was in the NBA. There is no preparing for the NBA.

"I don't think you can physically prepare for this," Richardson said after practice Thursday. "Every day I'm learning something different about a different guy. First day, I got a shoulder from Desmond. There is no way you can prepare for that. The physicality is going to be what it is, it's NBA, it's the most physical league. I'm just getting better and getting stronger."

But that is the other thing that characterizes both Richardson and Penda's first few official days with the Magic, they are not backing down either. They are engaged and eager to learn and catch up to the other veterans on the roster.

The Magic's players and coaches have gushed about Richardson and Penda's willingness to learn and ask questions. They are staying very engaged with what the team is doing and taking their spots when it is their turn.

This is all a big learning process for these young players.

Learning like a sponge

Life in the NBA as a rookie can be difficult. There is a lot to catch up on. Not merely the playbook, but also catching up to the speed and physicality of the game. Soon, they will learn how grueling the schedule can be.

Any eagerness they have to absorb information and learn the team and the league is vital. And that has been the standout for these two rookies.

"They are so inquisitive," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Thursday. "Noah and Jase ask some of the best questions because they want to know. And they aren't afraid to ask because of the environment we've created. Not just because of those guys, but the veterans and everybody has to be able to have a voice in what we're doing. So they understand exactly when they are on the floor what they are being tasked to do."

Mosley credited their time in Summer League as giving both Jase Richardson and Noah Penda a solid base to grow from as they begin their time with the Orlando Magic.

Both Richardson and Penda had solid Summer League showings in their limited action. Plenty to leave the team satisfied with their potential.

Richardson, who was dealing with an ankle injury during the time in Las Vegas, scored 33 points and shot 10 for 18 (and 3 for 6 from three) in two games. Penda had 34 points and shot 15 for 29 in three appearances in Summer League. Both showed they were eager and willing to defend too.

That will ultimately be their ticket to get on the court. But both players have stood out in the early days of camp.

"I like [Noah] a lot," Paolo Banchero said after Tuesday's practice. "He's pretty quiet as a person. His game is opposite. He wreaks havoc on the floor. He has a great motor. He just plays really hard. He has a pretty good feel offensively too, just how to make passes, when to make a play, when to be aggressive and when to play within the team. I like what I see."

"The one thing I love about Jase is he came in and he is showing what he can bring to this team," Wendell Carter said after Wednesday's practice. "We're all just accepting it. He's a fantastic player and a fantastic learner. When he's wrong, he's looking for advice. When he's right, he's going to talk his stuff. I love his competitiveness."

Teammates are always encouraging the rookie duo to ask questions. Penda said that was the biggest piece of advice given to him. They are taking ownership of their growth and integration with the team.

A lot to offer

Both Jase Richardson and Noah Penda have a lot to offer the team. But they still have to earn their stripes.

Their roles right now are fairly simple. Both are expected to bring energy on defense, first and foremost. Their energy and their eagerness to learn are the biggest contributions at the moment.

Everything else will come in time.

"The comfort comes from the energy I put in," Penda said after practice on Thursday. "It's just a way for me to feel like I'm involved with the team. It's a good way to gain respect from the others. As for the focus, just be where everyone asks me to be. On time, on target was the main focus. It's more about the position and communication and all the little stuff and easy stuff that is going to get me on the floor if I do it perfectly."

Richardson said he was really thankful that teammates were so eager to help him. They have been willing to lend their voices and encouragement throughout camp. They are making sure the rookies do not get left behind.

Teammates have also praised Richardson for his energy and his shooting. Among the highlights from camp the Orlando Magic have posted was Noah Penda doing a good job turning Paolo Banchero away from a drive, a difficult feat for a young defender. Teammates have said they have confidence in Penda as a versatile defender just as much as they have confidence in Richardson finding his mark from deep.

There is still just so much to learn. And their eagerness and patience to learn and get things right will go a long way in their careers.

"I always try to come into everything that I do with the utmost confidence in myself," Richardson said after practice Thursday. "When I came into training camp, I wanted to show I could compete with these guys. Just bringing the energy, talking a little trash if I have to, and show that I'm not just a rookie here to suck up to these guys. Just coming in with the utmost confidence but being a sponge too and respecting the guys when they try to talk to me too."

Even in three training camp practices, this rookie duo has surely learned a lot. There is still a lot more to learn.