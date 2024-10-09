Magic’s new starting backcourt already looks like one of the top defensive duos
It's addition by subtration.
The Magic added one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA to a roster of willing defenders, then placed Gary Harris on the bench. Harris started 27 games for Orlando last season and played in critical moments during the Magic's surprising run to the fifth seed. Although the team has upgraded the starting shooting guard spot, Harris still provided stiff defense and a streaky three-point shot. The team subtracted Harris from the starting lineup and added Caldwell-Pope.
This addition has the Magic looking like they could end up being one of the best perimeter defensive teams in the NBA, if not the best. They definitely have the potential with fourth-year point guard Jalen Suggs leading the charge and locking down the opponent’s ballhandlers.
It is extremely important that these players lead the way defensively, considering how young the leaders on the team are. Paolo Banchero (21) and Franz Wagner (23) are the undisputed leaders on this squad and will need consistent support from their role players. The help is needed specifically on the defensive side of the ball to allow these young guys to preserve their energy to play offense. After all, the two forwards carry a heavy load offensively.
This new development on defense allows players to grow more offensively. Defense creates turnovers, and turnovers create easy points. Easy points breed confidence, and we all know that Orlando will be a tough team to beat if the Magic are playing with confidence.
After the team’s run to the playoffs, a contention buzz has been circulating around Central Florida. It has even made its way inside of the Kia Center and has the team feeling confident. That boost of confidence is prevalent in Orlando because this group has been granted another year to play under head coach Jamahl Mosely, one of the best head coaches in the NBA. Mosely gained another piece to his defensive puzzle after the organization scooped up Caldwell-Pope in free agency.
With the addition of Caldwell-Pope, the Magic boast an elite defensive backcourt in the Eastern Conference—better than just about anyone in the conference not named the Boston Celtics. And, if that's the case, the Magic have just about the best defensive backcourt in the NBA.
How do Suggs and Caldwell-Pope match up defensively with other starting backcourts?
Let's take a look at some of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and their starting backcourts:
Boston Celtics: Jrue Holiday/ Derrick White
New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson/ Josh Hart
Milwaukee Bucks: Damian Lillard/ Gary Trent Jr.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland/ Donovan Mitchell
Orlando Magic: Jalen Suggs/ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Indiana Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton/ Andrew Nembhard
Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey/ Kelly Oubre Jr.
Miami Heat: Terry Rozier/ Tyler Herro
Looking at this, the Magic basically have the best defensive backcourt (on paper) in the Eastern Conference behind only the Boston Celtics, and it’s not really close. They will open some eyes if the team starts to gel defensively like they last season.
Now, lets take a look at how this duo matches up with some of the starting guards in the Western Conference:
Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander/ Alex Caruso
Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray/ Christian Braun
Minnesota Timberwolves: Mike Conley/ Anthony Edwards
Los Angeles Clippers: James Harden/ Terance Mann
Dallas Mavericks: Luka Doncic/ Kyrie Irving
Phoenix Suns: Tyus Jones/ Devin Booker
New Orleans Pelicans: Dejounte Murray/ CJ McCollum
Los Angeles Lakers: D'Angelo Russell/ Austin Reaves
When you look at the guards in the Western Conference, there are a lot of offensive-minded duos, like Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving or D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves. But not one defensive duo in the West can compete with the new backcourt in Central Florida. The only team with a defensive backcourt that could compete would be the guards in Oklahoma City.
At least for now, it looks like the Magic have one of the best defensive backcourts in the NBA with Suggs and Caldwell-Pope, and it will be a key part of any success the Magic find this season. Defense is what the Magic do best on the NBA court. Unless the Magic figure out the offense quickly, the defense will have to carry the team most nights.
The addition of Caldwell-Pope does not only strengthen the Magic’s foundation but his veteran presence should also calm the tide when the games get tight or start to tilt. The duo of him and Suggs will be tested early because the Magic have one of the toughest schedules to start the year.