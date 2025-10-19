Orlando Magic's latest signing hopes to break the door down to the NBA

Colin Castleton got the call Friday night while he was waiting in his apartment.

It is that time of year for players around the league. Players at the end of rosters are waiting to hear their fates and begin planning where they will play this season.

If you make an NBA training camp roster, you are on an Exhibit 10 contract. You know you are playing in the team's G-League affiliate. Being in camp is the first step of integrating with that new team and learning how things operate.

But for many teams there is that hope of getting one of those precious remaining roster spot.

The Magic had one of those to offer -- a final two-way spot since they were not able to fill their final full roster spot because of the league's cap rules. So when the Magic called asking Castleton to plan on arriving for practice Saturday, his answer was easy.

He would be there early.

The Magic officially converted center Colin Castleton's contract into a two-way contract, filling their last available roster spot for the moment and completing their roster as they begin their 2026 season on Wednesday.

"It's awesome. I'm really excited for the opportunity," Castleton said after practice Saturday. "Just thankful for the organization for giving me the chance. I'm really blessed with the opportunity and excited to go into the season with it."

Castleton has been knocking on the NBA's door for a few years. The Magic secured, at the very least, one of the best centers in the G-League and have a loaded Osceola team that will also include waived Exhibit 10 players Reece Beekman, Lester Quinones, Javonte Smart and Phillip Wheeler.

Now he will have the chance to continue his journey with his hometown team. It is another opportunity for him to make it to the NBA.

Knocking on the door

It should have been clear from Colin Castleton's limited minutes in the preseason that he is someone who can handle being on an NBA court.

Castleton spent the majority of last season with the Osceola Magic, averaging 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in 17 games for the Magic's G-League affiliate.

The 6-foot-11 center believes he has the versatility and physicality that teams want at center. He is someone who is pretty mobile and is growing as an outside shooter. He is a player who has taken some big steps since his last year at Florida.

"Just being two years in now, just understanding everything day in and day out, continuing to be a pro every single day, whether I'm with Osceola or up with the Magic," Castleton said after practice Saturday. "Just being myself and being confident. Being a good teammate and a good vocal guy who helps everyone out. And if they need it, being available and being ready."

Castleton came to the Magic for training camp with some level of familiarity with the roster already, thanks to his time with Osceola last year. He has already worked with Osceola coach Dylan Murphy. There are several players in the Magic's batch of Exhibit 10 players who have played with Osceola.

Particularly with the injury to Moe Wagner, it is likely Orlando Robinson or Colin Castleton will be needed early in the season. Being able to throw in a player who understands what the Magic are looking for will help.

But that is not all that Castleton brings. He has NBA experience already.

He played 10 games with the Memphis Grizzlies, 11 for the Toronto Raptors and five for the Philadelphia 76ers. Castleton averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 16.6 minutes per game. He averaged 7.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 26.2 minutes per game for the Raptors last year.

Castleton was clearly itching for a shot at the NBA.

"He has been a big-time pro," coach Jamahl Mosley said after practice Saturday. "Just a professional every single day he has walked into the building. His work ethic, his attitude, his demeanor, his approach to the game. He fits the level of physicality that we play with being able to play and guard multiple positions."

He took advantage of his chance in the preseason, scoring 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting in his two games. Castleton had perhaps the play of the preseason when he flew in for a one-handed dunk in Sunday's win over the Miami Heat last week.

Castleton can handle himself on an NBA court. It is just about getting his opportunity.

Roster jam at center

There is a reality to the signing though. The Orlando Magic have a roster loaded at center.

It was one of the things that was a bit confusing about the Magic originally signing Castleton to an Exhibit 10 contract. They did not have a lot of playing time to give him.

The Magic have three rotation-level centers on the roster.

Wendell Carter is the likely starter and completed a stellar preseason that left him looking rejuvenated and healthy for the first time in years. Goga Bitadze is a reliable defender and a growing offensive player. And Moe Wagner is recovering from a torn ACL, but is a reliable offensive player and one of the best sixth men in the league.

The Magic seemingly signed a replacement to carry the day before Wagner's likely return in December by signing Orlando Robinson to one of their two-way spots.

That leaves little room for Castleton to get playing time even as a two-way unless there is another injury.

Carter has a history of injuries and could miss time. That does leave the door open for potential playing time.

But the Magic are now loaded at center with two centers on two-way contracts.

Still, Castleton is a clear NBA-level player. He will give the team another solid option to fill in those minutes and professional player for practices. He will be a good addition to the team.