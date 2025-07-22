Orlando Magic insure center rotation with two-way player

The Orlando Magic are seemingly set at center heading into the season.

Wendell Carter, for all of his potential shortcomings, has proven himself a quality starting center. Moe Wagner and Goga Bitadze are capable backups, too. The rotation has largely worked for the last several years.

When Carter misses time, Bitadze steps into the starting lineup, maintaining the team's defense while adding an above-the-rim element. Moe Wagner remains a consistent scorer off the bench, waking up with 10 points, as Jamahl Mosley likes to put it.

Even last year when Wagner was out with a torn ACL, this rotation worked. The Magic could even throw Jonathan Isaac in to play small-ball 5.

While there is plenty of shifting going on with the Magic's lineup and rotation and what the Magic may ask from their centers, their center rotation and their strengths and weaknesses are still well defined.

That does not mean the Magic did not need some help. Even with all the injuries the team faced last year, Orlando opted to use its vacant two-way spot to add another wing scorer in Ethan Thompson. It left the center position a bit exposed.

With a new season ahead and considering the injury history of the Magic's bigs, they reinforced their center rotation with a two-way signing.

The team announced Monday it was signing Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract, leaving just one two-way spot open ahead of training camp (the Magic historically have kept this spot open for emergencies).

Orlando Robinson should fill in when the Magic need him

Orlando Robinson is a 6-foot-10 big who played 44 NBA games with the Toronto Raptors and Sacramento Kings last season. Thirty-five of those, including eight starts, came with the Raptors where he averaged 8.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He shot 34.0 percent on 1.3 3-point attempts per game with the Raptors, showing his willingness to step out on the perimeter.

His run with the Toronto Raptors included two 20-point games, including a 25-point, 12-rebound, 6-assist game against the Philadelphia 76ers in March.

Robinson is the kind of versatile offensive weapon the Orlando Magic like from their centers. He can make passes from the high post, set screens and pop out for three. Robinson is not a high flyer. He will not fill that need.

But Robinson is a proven player who can succeed in extended minutes. For a Magic team that needs an emergency third center until Wagner returns. Robinson will be able to fill in those minutes.

At the very least, Robinson, who has played only 17 total regular-season G-League games, should help the Osceola Magic defend their Eastern Conference title. Robinson likely will stay with the Magic's main roster through the early part of the season until Wagner is healthy.

The Magic will need a lot from their centers

The Orlando Magic have solidified a lot of their roster this year.

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are the clear stars. Jalen Suggs is the defensive ace and a bit of a wild card on offense. Desmond Bane's addition adds spacing and shooting to a team desperate for it.

Wendell Carter is the established starting center. Someone who can theoretically do all the things the Magic want from screening to shooting. His strong rebounding showing in the Playoffs gave confidence that he can fill those gaps.

But undoubtedly there are the most questions at the center position in this Magic rotation.

Carter had a down year last year, struggling to shoot after an early season injury and offseason hand surgery. With the Magic shoring up their shooting, he is in the crosshairs for potential improvement.

Goga Bitadze fell out of the rotation in the Playoffs despite the Magic's lack of center depth. After a January concussion, his defense noticeably slipped, and he was unable to score at the same rate he did earlier in the season.

Moe Wagner is a strong option off the bench. But he tore his ACL in December and is not likely to return until around Christmas. That left a major hole in the Magic's bench throughout the season.

The Magic's center rotation is locked in and there is confidence in it, but it still comes with its share of questions. More immediately, the Magic needed to solidify the rotation while they wait for Wagner's recovery. Orlando could not afford to be down multiple centers should they face another injury early in the season.

A two-way contract is not meant to fill gaps permanently. Orlando Robinson, in fact, cannot, considering he is limited to 50 games total. Robinson is there to bridge the gap until the Magic are up and running in full with Wagner returning.

Hopefully there are no other injury hiccups in the process. But everyone will be watching how the Magic fill out their center rotation and how their players perform.

Orlando is ready to start its season now at this position of need.