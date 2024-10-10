The Orlando Magic’s point guard of the future may already be on the roster
By Omar Cabrera
To get all the overreactions out of the way: Anthony Black scored nine points and ended the game against the Pelicans with a team-high four assists. Against the Spurs, he scored 11 points and had only one assist, but got six rebounds. Black also looked extremely comfortable with the ball in his hands and has been aggressive in looking for his shot and attacking the rim.
Although it is preseason and the regular season may have different results, this might be a preview of the future the Magic have planned.
Jalen Suggs is still developing as the lead guard. The difference can be seen in the two preseason games he played. Against the Pelicans, the Magic’s offense struggled, correlating with Suggs having five turnovers.
Meanwhile, against the Spurs, the Magic’s offense flowed better, and Suggs finished with zero turnovers. The Magic also had the offense flow more through Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, as the team did last season.
Continuing to develop as a playmaker will be key for Suggs and his success with the Magic. The ability to create his shot and be a secondary creator on closeouts will be essential for Orlando when competing for championships. This season is about testing the ceilings of the young core the Magic have and seeing if they have someone who can step up as a playmaker.
Suggs seems like the most obvious answer to the Magic’s lack of a starting point guard, but he is not the only option. While Suggs is working on his playmaking with the starters, Anthony Black is quietly developing off the bench.
Anthony Black could develop into the Magic’s point guard of the future
Last season, Black's role was limited and he saw almost no opportunities to create offense either for himself or for his teammates. This season will be about keeping the shooting efficiency (39.4 percent from three) while taking on more responsibility as a lead guard off the bench. So far, it looks like Black will split point guard responsibilities with Cole Anthony in the second unit. This is a good step before being thrown into the starting unit.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was a strong signing for the Magic, but he is 31 years old and could be seen as someone to help with the team’s development as well as a stopgap until some of the younger guys are ready. Caldwell-Pope will bring elite shooting, defense, and championship DNA to Orlando, but is also going to be a veteran presence the Magic will feel for years to come. There is a world where Black steps into the starting unit, but the question is when that will happen.
The Magic have shaped their roster for the future but also brought in players to help right now, while some of the younger prospects are still developing. For now, the Magic will start Suggs and Caldwell-Pope in the backcourt, giving Suggs and Black the opportunity to work on their creation skills.
When the time comes Black and Suggs will share the starting backcourt, though. The only question is how soon Black will be ready. If preseason is any indication, he is certainly on the right track already.