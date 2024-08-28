Anthony Black's playmaking the key to his development with the Orlando Magic
In most cases, rookie years are about flashes of brilliance. They are about hints of what a player will become and how they combine all those pieces.
Those flashes of brilliance shine brightly and usually peak out quickly. You can tell very early on if a player will get it. They find their pockets to shine even if success is not consistent.
Anthony Black, the sixth overall pick from the 2023 NBA Draft, had plenty of moments of brilliance throughout his rookie season.
He was thrown into the starting lineup after Markelle Fultz's injury and held his own. He fit in perfectly as a defender with his size and physicality. That made him a reliable option in that emergency situation. And the Magic thrived for it, as did Black.
The big knock on him in the draft process was his poor shooting. Black was not always a willing shooter and picked his spots throughout the season. But he showed tremendous progress as a shooter, confidently hitting shots on low volume.
But one area remained quiet. Black was not used much as a playmaker or creator. He was a point guard in name only.
The potential was apparent. Just look to a preseason game against Brazilian team Flamengo. Black blocked a shot and started a fast break before taking a moment and firing a bounce pass from just above the 3-point line through a defender's leg to Caleb Houstan for a layup.
Even in a preseason game—against a non-NBA team—it was an impressive moment and vision. It spoke to the passing Black could provide.
Black had so few of those opportunities to be a playmaker last year. But with Markelle Fultz off the roster and Anthony Black likely ascending to the backup point guard role, Black's playmaking and creation are a big mystery. And that might be the biggest thing he has to develop this season.
Anthony Black had a limited rookie year
Anthony Black had a successful rookie year, but it was still one that is limited and hard to evaluate.
He averaged only 4.6 points per game and 1.3 assists per game last year. He shot 46.6 percent from the floor and 39.4 percent from three. But again, it was all on low volume.
He started 33 games (of the 69 he played). In those 33 starts, he averaged 5.0 points per game and 1.8 assists per game with 43.2/32.7/60.6 shooting splits. Most of those starts happened early in the season when he was still getting his feet wet and learning the league. He was still getting comfortable.
Undoubtedly, Black's defense kept him on the floor, especially during the early part of the season when the team needed him. Black made his name as a plus defender for a rookie—the Magic had a 108.9 defensive rating with Black on the floor, 1.9 points per 100 possessions better than their season average.
Every indication is that Black was a good defender.
But every indication too is that he was virtually invisible on offense.
Black had a 12.7 percent usage rate last year (a very low number). He also averaged 26.4 touches per game, trailing even Moe Wagner. During his early season starting stretch from Nov. 4-Jan. 5, Anthony Black averaged 33.6 touches per game, trailing Joe Ingles.
Further, according to NBA.com's tracking stats, Black averaged 0.7 pick and roll possessions per game, averaging 0.61 points per possession on those possessions.
The numbers suggest the Magic largely kept the ball out of Black's hands. These are all happening on such low volume. Black was not involved.
But everyone knows Black will have to be involved in the 2025 season. The Magic have cleared the path for him to take more control. The question is whether he can do so.
Black's playmaking is the key to his success
In ESPN's ranking of the most intriguing sophomores entering the 2025 season, their focus remained on his offense and his shooting. That will undoubtedly be important and Black has made tremendous strides (even if he struggled with his outside shot during Summer League).
But the Magic need playmaking off the bench after Markelle Fultz and Joe Ingles departed the roster. And this area is still largely hidden in Black's game.
It is there though waiting for the Magic to unlock it.
Black's best skill is in the open court. He is very good at making decisions in transition or when he has space to get downhill. Take this play from the Orlando Magic's December win over the New York Knicks (where Black recorded a season-high five assists):
Black creates a downhill situation by taking the ball off the reversal and getting downhill. With speed behind him, he is able to draw the defense in and slip a pass around the bigger defender to Paolo Banchero for an easy lay-in.
When Banchero spoke this offseason about finding a table-setter, this is likely the kind of thing he was thinking of. What he needs is a player who can get into the creases of the defense and set him up for easier scoring opportunities like this.
This is something Black can provide because he is so good at making decisions on the move.
Last year, the Magic scored 1.09 points per possession with Black handling the ball in transition. Considering he was a rookie (ignore the 18.5 percent turnover frequency for now), this is a positive sign of his ability to get downhill.
Just look at this vision as Black beats the quarter buzzer to find Wendell Carter on a cross-court pass for three from the Magic's double-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.
That is not a simple read or a simple pass for a rookie to make. And Black makes that decision quickly and with speed. He is in control. That is the potential the Magic see in him.
But Black has to improve as a half-court creator. If the Magic are going to trust him as a point guard, it means he has to show more promise working in pick and rolls and organizing from a stationary position.
The Magic often times got the ball to Black on the move and that is how he made his reads and passes throughout the season.
Take this play from the November win over the Charlotte Hornets at Kia Center:
Anthony Black gets a dribble handoff from Goga Bitadze to get to the middle of the lane. He takes two defenders with him. He is then able to decelerate and use his size to see Bitadze and whip a pass around them to Bitadze in stride for the dunk.
These are the situations the Magic are going to be trying to create. And this is where the Magic will need Black to continue to grow—and where the Magic will need to keep putting Black in advantageous positions.
He excels when he gets the ball in motion and comes downhill. That is where his playmaking is likely to grow if the Magic expand his offensive responsibilities.
Black's size is a huge advantage in this regard. He has become really good at creating space while still being able to see the floor around other defenders. Just watch how he works around defenders in Summer League.
Especially as Black develops a more consistent and reliable jumper, all of this will make him that much more dangerous. His patience too in Summer League is a major development that will improve his skills for his second season.
But Orlando clearly needs playmaking and creation from the point guard spot. Black has a lot of work to do on that front. And it will be key to the Magic's bench group and how much better they can be.