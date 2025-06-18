Orlando Magic's draft needs don't change after major trade

It feels like the Earth has completely shifted under the Orlando Magic's feet after Sunday's move to acquire Desmond Bane.

The Magic were expected to be active this offseason. They signaled they would make a move to try to catapult them into contention after an injury-filled and disappointing 41-41 season.

But even this came out of left field. Particularly because of the cost of doing business.

Still, the Magic feel they got significantly better with the move. They feel like they added a player who was a perfect fit for them and their philosophy. The Magic doubled down on their philosophies, adding someone they might have called a dream trade target.

A big piece of the Magic's offseason is complete. Perhaps the biggest part of their offseason.

But there is still work to do. Orlando's offseason is not done.

Now they have to reset themselves as the rest of the offseason begins.

Just as the team finished basking in the perceived success of their trade, they now have to reset and prepare for the Draft. They still have needs they must fill to complete their roster. Orlando is not ready to jump into the regular season.

They have one less pick now to use in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Some of the targets they may have been looking at may no longer be there. But Orlando's needs and goals for draft night are not going to change. The Magic still need the same things and should be able to adjust easily to find the players they need to fill out their roster.

It is back to work for the Magic.

"I think we have to go through the process," Weltman said Monday. "Our roster has changed. From that perspective, we might have to recalibrate the needs and how we want to fill the positional needs that we have. I don't think our draft philosophy changes. We are looking at some interesting guys that we are starting to get our arms around."

A new draft philosophy?

The Orlando Magic have entered a seemingly new phase. Acquiring Desmond Bane and taking on the financial implications of his contract -- let alone the trade's cost -- suggests the Magic are focused on something new on Draft night.

Orlando is drafting for need and trying to complete their roster. That is the cost of being a winning team.

Jeff Weltman has spoken openly about the team's challenge to find playing time for their rookies. He has always professed the philosophy of drafting players and giving them a pathway to play.

While Tristan da Silva played 74 games and started 38 on his way to 22.0 minutes per game last year, he was out of the rotation by the end of the season. The Magic will be careful to select a player with a pathway toward playing time.

Who that is might still be a mystery. But the Magic's focus on who to target is not changing any time soon.

"I think the philosophy is to add the best player," Weltman said Monday. "We spend a lot of time on the person. Character matters in this league and consistency, and fight and togetherness and understanding how you slot into a greater good. Obviously, we'll pay a lot of attention to skill sets and how they can augment the team. If you look at our team, it's not going to be easy to get a guy on the floor. That was part of our math, even when we looked at 16 this year."

Given how much the Magic will cost, getting a cheaper player through the Draft will be vital to fill out the roster. Orlando still needs to add talent.

Focusing on needs

The Orlando Magic filled a clear need by adding a shooter in Desmond Bane. They needed shooting and picked that up. They upgraded their guard rotation and starting shooting guard.

Orlando gave up the No. 16 pick in the Draft, but the team still has the No. 25 pick to spend. It was always a bit far-fetched to think the Magic would use both picks and it was easy to believe the Magic would look to move one of those picks.

As much as things have changed for the Magic, things have not really changed. Orlando's roster is different but is still positionally in the same place.

Bane was merely one of the needs they needed to address this offseason.

Orlando got the shooter and playmaker they needed to boost their starting lineup. Finding a backup point guard or scorer to replace Cole Anthony seems in the offing -- the team could easily fill that with Walter Clayton Jr. or Jase Richardson if they fall to No. 25.

They could also use another wing scorer. A shooter like Liam McNeeley or another gritty wing like Nique Clifford are still on the table.

Orlando could look to boost its center depth, especially depending on what they end up doing with Moe Wagner or if they make Goga Bitadze available in a trade. Players like Stanford center Maxime Raynaud, Georgetown center Thomas Sorber or French center Joan Beringer remain possible options.

These are all names they were likely reviewing. Perhaps the Magic know which player they want to target and could aim to try to move back up to ensure they get that player.

The Magic are likely not looking for a project though. It could keep them from taking Joan Beringer, French point guard Nolan Traore or Israeli guard Ben Saraf. Orlando should look to use that first-round pick to add to the roster and play a role this coming season. Or at least compete for minutes.

Then again, depending on how the draft shakes out, they may not have a choice. Relying only on the 25th pick carries that risk too.

Many of the names on the Magic's draft board remain unchanged.

This is all part of the next piece of the puzzle. The Magic now have to figure out how to fill these needs. And that means resetting what they can do on draft night.