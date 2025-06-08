Orlando Magic Mock Draft: Ranking the latest mock draft choices

The Orlando Magic had a busy week, publicly unveiling their new logo, jerseys and court.

The team's key figures in basketball operations -- president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman, general manager Anthony Parker and coach Jamahl Mosley -- were all in attendance for the celebration. They likely had an enjoyable morning, enjoying some snacks and taking some photos with the season ticket holders and staff in attendance.

Then they went back across the street to the AdventHealth Training Center.

There is still clearly a lot of work to be done this offseason. Especially if the Magic are going to be as active as they publicly said they are going to be -- and at least are reportedly going to be ahead of the Draft.

In three weeks, the Magic will begin to put their offseason plans in action. The NBA Draft is quickly coming and the Magic are back to working in relative quiet to maxmize their draft position with the No. 16 and No. 25 pick in the first round.

Of course, the Magic are expected to use those picks to improve the roster and possibly include them in trades. But this is a deep draft class and the Magic should have their eyes on several prospects.

The Magic have a lot of possibilities this offseason. Who are they looking at?

The Magic will keep that part internal. All of their plans get revealed June 25 when the first round of the NBA Draft takes place.

For now, we can only look at the options. We will do that by power ranking the latest prospects selected in mock draft around the web:

The Orlando Magic have a type in the NBA Draft. They love wings who can play multiple positions and play big for their size. They like players with long arms and physical traits, even if some of their basketball skills do not quite catch up.

Orlando needs to focus a lot more on those skills and less on the team's player type. Still, the philosophy resonates. Orlando should not compromise too much on its ideals -- they are still important for defense.

That is why St. Joseph's big Rasheer Fleming is so attractive. Fleming averaged 14.7 points and 8.5 rebounds per game last year. He added 1.5 blocks per game and 1.4 steals per game.

Fleming has steadily improved his 3-point shooting, going to 39.0 percent from three (from 32.4 percent in 2024) and 74.3 percent from the foul line (up from 61.9 percent).

All the draft sites say Fleming has turned himself into an elite spot-up shooter, something the Magic absolutely need. But he made just 20 of 49 3-pointers in shooting drills at the Combine. There is still work to do from deep.

Fleming has the measurables too, measuring at 6-foot-8.25 without shoes and a 7-foot-5.25 wingspan. That is something the Magic like. And with the rest of his skills fitting in, Fleming feels like a perfect fit for the Magic.

Fleming would slot in as a versatile power forward. He is not a center option. But with plenty of rumors the Magic could be shopping Jonathan Isaac this offseason, Rasheer Fleming would be a strong replacement for him if the Magic want to spend Isaac's salary slot somewhere else.

Orlando Magic fans have been obsessed with Walter Clayton Jr. since before his standout showing in the NCAA Tournament. Clayton seemed to check every box the Magic are looking for -- a score-first guard who can hit threes and is unafraid of big moments.

Clayton had a stellar senior season in leading Florida to a national championship, averaging 18.3 points per game and shooting 38.6 percent from three on 7.8 attempts per game.

Orlando needs volume shooting and someone who will hunt for his 3-point shot. But, clearly, with how much Kentavious Caldwell-Pope struggled to find his shooting as a low-volume spot-up shooter for the team, good shooting is not enough.

There is a reason the Magic are focused so much on these kinds of score-first guards -- whether that is Anfernee Simons, a favorite trade target with Central Florida ties, or a guard like Watler Clayton.

Clayton seems like he would fit in as the 25th pick (if he lasts that long). Whether the Magic chase him could come down to what the Magic do elsewhere. But Clayton checks a lot of boxes, including his size at 6-foot-2 with a 6-foot-4 wingspan.

The Orlando Magic need scoring from the guard position. They need players who can get downhill and create for others and create tension with the defense. They need players who can attack and score.

That tees up Jase Richardson for a potential pick for the Magic. It is hard not to be impressed with him.

Richardson averaged 12.1 points per game, shooting 49.3 percent from the floor and 41.2 percent from three. Richardson is as good of an off-the-dribble scorer as there is in the draft. He can get to his spots, attack the rim and hit tough jumpers.

His biggest demerit is his size. Richardson measured at 6-foot-0.5 without shoes and a 6-foot-6 wingspan. The wingspan helps him, but the question for him is whether he can get his shot off against the bigger players in the NBA.

Richardson does not fit the player type the Magic typically go for. But he could have the skills the team needs.

Kasaparas Jakucionis is widely considered the best pure shooter in this draft. If he does fall to 16, it would be tough to envision the Orlando Magic passing on him because of how badly they need his shooting.

Jakucionis' numbers do not suggest he is the shooter that his reputation has. He averaged 15.0 points per game and shot 31.8 percent on 5.2 3-point attempts per game. He shot 84.5 percent from the foul line.

Those are not exactly efficient numbers. He shot 30 for 51 in the NBA Draft Combine's shooting drills.

Jakucionis' value is that he can play multiple positions, including moonlighting at point guard. He added 4.7 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game in Illinois' fast-paced offense.

Jakucionis can put up points but he does not blow anyone away. His high water mark was 24 points and 4-for-8 shooting from three against Wisconsin. He is a talented player but may not be enough for the Magic.

Nique Clifford is one of the prospects who has long been mocked to the Orlando Magic throughout the draft process. He is a 6-foot-5 wing who can fill up a box score, averaging 18.9 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game and 4.4 assists per game in his final year at Colorado State.

Clifford's ability to fill up an entire box score and play bigger than his size is one of his biggest attributes. He measured at 6-foot-5.25 without shoes with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. Clifford has the size and versatility the Magic go for.

He has the defensive reputation, too. Clifford can guard multiple positions and contribute in multiple areas while also showing the ability to score off the dribble in the right situations.

His 3-point shot has come a long way, too. He shot 37.7 percent from three last year and made 77.0 percent from the foul line. Clifford's ability to defend and fill up a whole box score makes him attractive to a team like the Magic that values its versatility.

Clifford should be on the radar for the Magic in a major way. The question now with the Magic, potentially chasing a wing like Nickeil Alexander-Walker in free agency, is whether they should hunt another wing or if they will address their wing needs elsewhere in the offseason.

Selected by: Tankathon

The Orlando Magic need shooting. So it is weird to see no straight-up, knock-down shooters in this list of players. The fact is that there are not many straight shooters in this draft.

UConn forward Liam McNeeley is one of those shooters. He averaged 14.5 points per game in an injury-filled season last year. He shot just 31.7 percent from three last season but 86.6 percent from the foul line.

McNeeley dealt with an ankle injury that slowed him down last season. That affected his shooting. He had a game where he scored 38 points on 5-for-10 shooting from deep. McNeeley can indeed get hot from deep.

But there were a lot of concerning signs that his shooting would not translate or did not work for him. Maybe it was just the injury -- he made 27 of 51 of his threes during the NBA Draft Combine. But McNeeley has a lot of work ahead of him.