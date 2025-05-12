NBA Draft Lottery gifts Magic perfect chance to trade up for PG of the future

The Orlando Magic will enter the 2025 NBA Draft with a clear directive in mind: Land a point guard. Thankfully, the results of the lottery have perfectly positioned the Magic to move up and land a high-level talent who can fill the void by completing a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers.

It's far from guaranteed to transpire, but Orlando has the assets and opportunity to make a draft-night splash by completing a deal with Portland.

Many will argue that Orlando has impressive guard play with up-and-comer Anthony Black and two-way force Jalen Suggs. The Magic are in need of a true playmaker to run the offense, however, and the 2025 NBA Draft could present them with a unique opportunity to find that player.

Portland not only has reason to trade down and accumulate assets, but is in an ideal position to make this a mutually beneficial trade.

While Orlando needs a point guard, Portland is still searching for a more clearly defined hierarchy. Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, and Anfernee Simons are all quality players, but they're operating on a team with as many as five up-and-comers ready for more minutes or touches.

If Portland decides that adding another lottery pick isn't the best way to honor its vision, then trading back and adding a quality veteran could be the answer.

Magic-Trail Blazers trade makes sense for both sides

Orlando is operating with two first-round draft picks in 2025: The No. 16 and No. 25 overall selections. The first is their own, while the other was acquired from the Denver Nuggets during the Aaron Gordon trade in 2021.

By offering Portland the No. 16 and No. 25 overall draft picks for the No. 11 selection, the Magic could at least get Joe Cronin on the phone.

By moving up, the Magic should have a shot at promising playmakers such as Kasparas Jakucionis and Jeremiah Fears. They could also improve their chances of having an opportunity to land Ben Saraf, who's likely to move up big boards as the draft nears due to his size and playmaking ability.

Perhaps none of those three players would instantly resolve the Magic's playmaking issues, but creating depth in that department should be a point of emphasis.

For the Trail Blazers, trading back would mean adding players without the instant pressure of finding them big minutes during their rookie season. Bringing in a lottery pick carries that type of expectation, and the franchise simply can't afford to make the top of its rotation any more crowded than it already is.

Orlando needs to weigh its options and measure its next step, but trading up with Portland is a real possibility based on both team's needs and assets.

The risk involved here is that Orlando may need to take back a salary Portland is looking to shed. That could be any one of Ayton, Grant, or Simons, but there would be reason to believe it'd be the right decision if the Magic find the perfect prospect.

Risky as it may be, the Magic can't afford to overlook how talented this draft class is and how perfect the Trail Blazers could be as traade partners.