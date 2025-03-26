Magic's Achilles heel on full display since Paolo Banchero's return

This season may not be what the Magic were hoping for after last year’s playoff appearance, but the team is starting to look better to close out the season. The Magic just beat the Lakers, despite a 32-point performance from Luka Doncic, took care of business against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, and beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Paolo Banchero has looked more like himself lately as well. He is averaging 30 points per game in March on 49.8 percent shooting from the field and 41.2 percent shooting from three. Banchero has been benefitting from Cory Joseph’s presence on the court.

Joseph is the only traditional point guard on the Magic’s roster but did not play much previously. Injury troubles pushed him into the rotation, and having someone to organize the offense has taken some pressure off Banchero.

Joseph’s impact only reiterates the Magic’s need to make significant moves this offseason, preferably to add another impactful playmaker. Besides playmaking, the Magic also desperately need shooting. The Magic currently average a league-worst 31.2 percent shooting from three for the season

None of these issues are new, but the Magic’s struggles were exemplified during a rough stretch after Banchero’s return from injury. Those struggles reminded everyone that the Magic failed to improve the team at the trade deadline. Now that Banchero has found his groove again, it makes one wonder how much better the Magic could be if they had upgraded the roster.

Banchero has been putting up big numbers all month long, scoring 30 or more points seven times in March, including two 40-point games. It has been enough to get the Magic some much-needed wins, but the lack of production not from Banchero and Wagner is still concerning. It has been one of the Magic’s biggest issues this season besides injuries and shooting.

The Magic rarely have more than one player not named Banchero and Wagner reach 15 points in a game. Anthony Black has been doing it quite often lately, but the Magic are still asking a lot from Banchero and Wagner, especially with two of their energizers sidelined.

The reason the front office did not get Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner some help at the trade deadline was that teams were trying to take advantage of the Magic’s desperate situation. So, they chose to wait for the offseason when players would be available for more reasonable prices. Now, the pressure to make a trade is increasing.

The Magic need to make a trade this offseason

Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner may have experienced some ups and downs this season, struggling from three and with consistency after their injuries, but they are still two of the brightest young stars in the league. They still have a great future. The Magic just need to put the right players around them—players who can space the floor and help with the playmaking.

The Magic are not known for making big blockbuster trades. Instead, they rely heavily on internal improvement and bringing in the occasional free agent who fits the team’s identity. That is exactly what the Magic did last offseason, but it was not enough.

So, this offseason, the Magic will have to change their approach and make a trade. They won’t have the money to make the kind of upgrades they need in free agency. That should not be a problem, though, as the Magic have plenty of trade assets to get Banchero and Wagner the help they need to take this team to the next level.