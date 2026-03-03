Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards (March 3, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Washington Orlando 102.2 Pace 100.1 109.4 Off. Rtg. 113.4 120.1 Def. Rtg. 113.4 53.0 eFG% 52.7 28.9 O.Reb.% 30.2 15.1 TO% 13.7 23.4 FTR 30.1

1. 3-Point Defense

The Orlando Magic's defense has been playing a whole lot better. But one thing the Magic have done well all season long is defend the 3-point line. They do not give up a lot of 3-point attempts. And the thought is that you cannot make a ton of threes if you do not take a ton of threes.

Orlando is first in the league, giving up 32.9 3-point attempts per game. Opponents make 35.3 percent from deep, 11th in the league. The Magic do a good job defending the 3-point line. And that is a key facet of their defense success.

The Washington Wizards are 19th in the league with 36.1 3-point attempts per game. They shoot 35.6 percent from three (18th in the league).

But the Washington Wizards are coming off a game where they made 19 of 35 3-pointers in their loss to the Houston Rockets. Any team can get hot from three, and so 3-point defense remains a key for any team's success.

It is one of the details the Magic must have.

2. Paolo's push

Paolo Banchero had a rough game against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, scoring 24 points and 11 rebounds against nine turnovers. He was 5 for 10 from the floor and 13 for 16 from the foul line, but had only two free throw attempts in the second half.

There are a lot of people obsessed with Banchero and his numbers and play beyond simply Magic fans. He is obviously important to them. There have been some national re-appraisals of his game from Nekias Duncan on The Dunker Spot and Sam Vecenie of the Game Theory podcast. At least there is some recognition of how he has taken some steps forward.

Banchero has been playing a lot better and making a much more positive impact for his team.

In his last 20 games, Banchero is averaging 23.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from three. Things are working a lot better for Banchero, especially against weaker teams that he can typically overpower.

After struggling through Sunday's game, expect a more concerted effort from Banchero tonight.

3. Turnovers and transition

The turning point for Sunday's game was the Orlando Magic's turnovers.

They committed 19 that turned into 26 Detroit Pistons points. It was the difference in the game as the Pistons could not score effectively against the Magic's half-court defense.

Orlando was uncharacteristically poor with its turnovers. The team's 18.8 percent turnover rate in that game was the fifth-worst of the season. The Magic just did not protect the ball.

The Washington Wizards will provide noticeably less resistance defensively. They force a turnover rate of 13.5 percent, 23rd in the league. And they will turn it over at a turnover rate of 15.1 percent.

Every game is about turnovers and extra possessions. But this is a game where the Magic will want to flex their defensive muscles, create turnovers and get out in transition. And it is a game where the Magic will need to do a good job protecting the ball and their possessions.

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Trae Young - OUT (Right Knee MCL Sprain Quad Contusion)

Anthony Davis - OUT (Left Finger Sprain)

Alex Sarr - OUT (Right Hamstring Strain)

Kyshawn George - OUT (Left Elbow Sprain)

D'Angelo Russell - OUT (Not With Team)

Cam Whitmore - OUT (Right Shoulder Deep Vein Thrombosis)

Anthony Gill - OUT (Illness)

Tristan Vuckevic - OUT (Left Thigh Contusion)

Jamir Watkins - OUT (Left Ankle Foot Sprain)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Anthony Black - OUT (Right Quad Contusion)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alex Morales - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Washington Orlando Bub Carrington PG Jalen Suggs Tre Johnson SG Desmond Bane Bilal Coulibaly SF Tristan da Silva Justin Champagnie PF Paolo Banchero Julian Reese C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Washington Wizards: Prediction

Our Record: 35-24/26-33 ATS

The Orlando Magic should rout the Washington Wizards.

While the Wizards have their guards in place with Bilal Coulibaly, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington, they are extremely small in the front court. They really have no one who can stand up to Paolo Banchero. And as long as the Magic defend with any intensity and do not turn the ball over, they should find a path to get a win.

Of course, the question mark whenever the Magic play is whether they will make the requisite shots to pull away and get a win. That is always the wild card. And the Washington Wizards can make a bunch of threes with a roster full of unknown players as they did last night against the Houston Rockets.

But the Magic are favored big for a reason. And there is no reason to think that is not an accurate read of this game. A focused Magic team taking on an injured Wizards team on the second night of a back-to-back is a recipe for an ugly night for the road team.