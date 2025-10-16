Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans (Oct. 16, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

New Orleans 2025 Preseason Orlando 103.7 Pace 104.0 116.4 Off. Rtg. 119.9 102.6 Def. Rtg. 102.6 54.2 eFG% 51.3 33.6 O.Reb.% 47.5 15.4 TO% 18.9 30.9 FTR 40.5

3. Playing the big three together

The Orlando Magic have spent a lot of their time in the preseason just nibbling at the edges of their potential. Most of what they want to show and be has happened behind closed doors at practice. The Magic are not showing their hands too much in these games.

But the one thing we have not seen is the Magic play their top three players together for an extended period of time. Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner have logged only 15.7 minutes together during this preseason and all in that one game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The trio has played plenty together during training camp and scrimmages happening behind closed doors. But the Magic need to get them as many minutes together as possible. That is their only way to grow and develop together.

These games are all about getting experience. For the Magic, most of it has happened behind closed doors.

2. Dress Rehearsal?

Is this a dress rehearsal for the Orlando Magic then? Are they going to play their players throughout the entire game?

Probably within some reason. Jamahl Mosley said that everyone should be available and the team will continue to look at different lineups and rotations. That may not mean players go into the second half or deep into the third quarter -- the starters checked out with 5.5 minutes to play in the third quarter of Friday's game in Philadelphia.

What the Magic really want to see is the team round into some form.

They want to clean up the turnovers and be sharper on defense. If the Magic can show that in the first quarter, that might be enough with some scrimmages scheduled for practice leading into Wednesday's season opener.

1. Last impressions

There will still be a few practices remaining before the Orlando Magic have to cut down the roster to its final 17 (the Magic cannot fill the last roster spot, but still have one two-way spot open). This game is a last impression for the Magic's Exhibit 10 players -- Colin Castleton, Reece Beekman, Lester Quinones, Javonte Smart and Phillip Wheeler.

The Magic's Exhibit 10 and two-way players have dominated their minutes this preseason. Orlando has an offensive rating of 132.0 and a defensive rating of 82.2 in the fourth quarter, when most of the two-way players -- Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson -- and Exhibit 10 players are on the court.

The 32-8 fourth quarter from the Philadelphia 76ers game is a heavy outlier, but that group has played very well. They have brought the Magic's intensity and spirit on defense. They are as good a sign of the team's overall culture as anything else.

But they will be headed to Osceola very shortly as the Magic turn toward the regular season.

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report

Dejounte Murray - OUT (Torn Achilles)

Kevon Looney - OUT (Proximal Tibiofibular Ligament Sprain Left Knee)

Derik Queen - OUT (Torn Ligament Left Wrist)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Projected Lineups

New Orleans Orlando Jordan Poole PG Tyus Jones Herb Jones SG Desmond Bane Trey Murphy III SF Franz Wagner Zion Williamson PF Paolo Banchero Yves Missi C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Prediction

Our Record (Last Season): 51-37/45-43 ATS

Our Record (Preseason): 3-0/3-0

The Orlando Magic have not had an undefeated preseason since the 2010-11 season. Another sign that the Magic are on the cusp of doing something they have not done since Dwight Howard's days with the team.

Of note, the Magic started 13-4 that season before an illness and dissatisfaction broke that team apart. A good preseason guarantees very little.

Still, it is undeniable the Magic have played very well this preseason. They have shown plenty of hints of what they will be able to do and the potential on this roster. There are still a lot of pieces to pick up and work on. There is a lot still to refine. But the Magic are in a good space and a good spot to keep growing and building.

The New Orleans Pelicans should be another good test with some good offensive weapons and solid defensive wings. These two teams seem to play each other every preseason (this is a makeup from last year's canceled game at the Kia Center due to a hurricane) and the Pelicans always seem to play well in these settings. Zion Williamson, especially, will be a load to handle on defense.

But the Magic have shown themselves to have spirited depth. They should be capable of handling business. And that business should be looking sharper as the regular season approaches.