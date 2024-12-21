Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat (Dec. 21, 2024): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

How To Watch: Fan Duel Sports Network (Orlando), FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Miami), NBA League Pass

Fan Duel Sports Network (Orlando), FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Miami), NBA League Pass STREAM MAGIC-HEAT ON FUBO TV

How to Listen: 104.5 The Beat FM (Orlando), WQAM 560 (Miami), WAQI 710 (Miami), NBA Audio League Pass, SiriusXM Channel 212 (Magic)

104.5 The Beat FM (Orlando), WQAM 560 (Miami), WAQI 710 (Miami), NBA Audio League Pass, SiriusXM Channel 212 (Magic) FOLLOW LIVE: @OMAGICDAILY

Tickets: $17-$330+ on StubHub

$17-$330+ on StubHub Season Series: Magic 116, Heat 97 in Miami on Oct. 23; Tonight in Orlando; Dec. 26 in Orlando; Jan. 27 in Miami

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to watch

Miami Orlando 97.7 Pace 97.4 113.3 Off. Rtg. 109.8 110.8 Def. Rtg. 106.2 53.5 eFG% 51.8 28.0 O.Reb.% 30.5 13.3 TO% 15.6 25.9 FTR 27.9

3. Jalen Suggs on the court

The Orlando Magic's season seemed to be crumbling when Jalen Suggs collapsed on the floor clutching his ankle late in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday. Because he is Jalen Suggs, he tried to play in the third quarter before the Magic backed him off and sat him for the rest of the game.

It felt that was a significant thing for the Magic because Suggs has been an engine that has kept the wheel turning for Orlando, even if it is still turning somewhat slowly.

The Magic have broken even with Suggs on the floor this year—a 105.8 offensive rating and 105.8 defensive rating. He has had to anchor many of the bench groups that have struggled with Franz Wagner taking the primary role.

In the last four games with Wagner out, the Magic have a -8.2 net rating with Suggs on the floor (100.4 offensive rating and a still stellar 108.6 defensive rating). Orlando has a +1.3 net rating with Suggs off the floor with a better 113.5 offensive rating and a worse 112.2 defensive rating.

Orlando flows a lot of its offense around Suggs. It still feels like he is trying to be the star instead of just highlighting what he is good at. Then again, the Magic need someone to create and force the defense to adjust and rotate. Someone has to step up.

Anthony Black's emergence from Thursday's game would be a good development to ease the pressure on Jalen Suggs.

2. Need a Herro?

The Miami Heat have had an up-and-down season. But a big part of what has made them a bit more resurgent in the last few weeks is Tyler Herro's play.

Herro is averaging 24.3 points per game, averaging a career-high 4.8 assists per game and shooting 40.9 percent from three. In his last 10 games, Herro is averaging 25.6 points per game and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 39.3 percent from three.

He is hitting the marks that set his reputation from his rookie year in the bubble.

The Heat are +13.0 points per 100 possessions (120.4 offensive rating and 106.9 defensive rating) with Herro on the floor in the last four games. Miami has a +2.0 net rating (114.5/112.5 split) for the season.

Miami is struggling in a lot of areas. The team's depth has taken a major hit and several players have not taken the leap the team needed.

But they are still the Heat. They still have that same philosophy and idea of who they should be. Miami has figured itself out recently, making this team much tougher than it was at the beginning of the season.

1. Standings Watch

It is December. There is a long way to go this season. It is way too early to look at the standings. . .

But it is also never too early to look at the standings.

One of the Orlando Magic's mission statements this season was to treat every game as important and one of the lessons from last season was how important every game is.

There are many important games that could have future implications for the Magic's playoff seeding and standings taking place during this homestand when the team is seemingly at its lowest and dealing with the most injuries to key players.

Nobody else will care. The schedule will care least of all.

So the Miami Heat come calling at a critical juncture.

The Miami Heat have won six of their past 10 games to climb to 13-12 after their loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday. That leaves them tied with the Magic in the loss column (and having played four fewer games).

More than that, the Magic and Heat finish their season series before the end of February with both games at the Kia Center this week (the first on Saturday night and the second on Boxing Day on Thursday).

If Orlando is able to win both of those games, the team clinches the season series thanks to the opening night win in Miami. With just one win, the Magic guarantee they split the season series. That could be vital at the end of the season.

These games matter and should be treated with the appropriate weight.

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Miami Heat Injury Report (from Friday)

Jimmy Butler - UNKNOWN (left ankle/illness)

Bam Adebayo - UNKNOWN (stitches over left eye)

Nikola Jovic - AVAILABLE (left ankle sprain)

Josh Richardson - OUT (right heel inflammation)

Pelle Larson - AVAILABLE (right ankle sprain)

Josh Christopher - OUT (G-League two-way)

Keshad Johnson - AVAILABLE (G-League two-way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (torn right oblique)

Franz Wagner - OUT (torn right oblique)

Jalen Suggs - PROBABLE (right ankle sprain)

Gary Harris - QUESTIONABLE (left hamstring strain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League two-way)

Miami Orlando Tyler Herro PG Jalen Suggs Duncan Robinson SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Bam Adebayo C Goga Bitadze Haywood Highsmith PF Wendell Carter Jaime Jaquez SF Tristan da Silva

Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 19-10/11-18 ATS

The Orlando Magic are still clearly finding their way since Franz Wagner's injury. The offense has been wildly inconsistent, the team is experimenting with new lineups and trying to piece this thing together. All while playing some of the best teams in the league, including the Miami Heat who have found something over the last several weeks.

The Magic still have one thing going for them. They are an excellent defensive team that can still drag good offensive teams into the mud. They held the New York Knicks to 100 points. They held the Oklahoma City Thunder to 105 points.

That is going to have to be Orlando's strategy for now. The Magic have to slow things down and drag teams into low-scoring games with them.

The Heat can be an explosive offensive team when they are fully cooking on both ends. They have a ton of talent and some major shooting threats. They have found their defense too—sitting behind the Magic with a 109.5 defensive rating in their last 10 games (the Magic are at 109.2).

But there are a few things working for the Magic in this game.

Miami played an 8 p.m. game against Oklahoma City on Friday. That travel and turnaround is not easy for a team hoping to make shots. And Jimmy Butler left Friday's game early after turning an ankle and while dealing with an illness. He reportedly did not travel with the team last night although he may still join the team for Saturday's tip off.

The Magic need some help. Although a rest advantage did not help them in Thursday's game. But Orlando is still capable of winning. The team needs to play with proficiency to get the job done.