Anthony Black shows off intriguing potential that could lift Magic in playoffs

The Orlando Magic just suffered their third consecutive loss, falling 105-99 to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Things have been tough without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, as the Magic are still trying to figure out how to adjust to losing their two stars. Orlando is now fourth in the Eastern Conference, falling below the New York Knicks in the standings.

Some of the team‘s struggles without Wagner and Banchero became painfully obvious against the Thunder. The Magic turned the ball over 20 times, some of which is also just a side effect of playing the Thunder, and only one Magic player scored more than 20 points in the game. And yet, it was not all bad. The Magic still managed to win two quarters and finish the game with a close score, some of their more inexperienced players saw big minutes, and Anthony Black had a big game.

Anthony Black showed off his potential as a two-way player

Anthony Black came to the Orlando Magic as the sixth overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. His size at the guard spot and ability to defend were intriguing for a team that built its identity on the defensive end of the floor. Despite being such a high draft pick, Black struggled to claim a consistent spot in the Magic‘s rotation as a rookie.

Since then, much has changed. By now, Black has emerged as one of the Magic‘s key reserves, often leading the second unit. He has taken great strides as a playmaker and looks more comfortable offensively. Against the Thunder, he also showed off his shot creation and ability to score.

Black finished the game with 23 points, converting 8 of his 14 field goal attempts, including three 3-pointers, 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 1 steal in 31 minutes. He was the Magic‘s leading scorer and the only player on the team to hit the 20-point mark. Without Banchero and Wagner, Black‘s scoring will be incredibly important to help the Magic stay afloat.

It also has positive implications for the Magic‘s future, though. The Magic still want to go to the playoffs, and now that Black is a steady part of the rotation, he will need all the experience he can get before the postseason.

More importantly, however, Black showed how he can contribute to the Magic when they need it the most. Once the playoffs come around, the Magic will have to figure out how to beat some of the best teams in the league. The Thunder are currently the best team in a tough Western Conference, and while the Magic did not beat the Thunder, Black showed that he can perform at a high level against one of the best defensive teams in the league.

If he can continue to play like this, his size, defense, and shot creation could make the difference for the Magic in the playoffs. Seeing Black hit half of his three-point attempts is especially encouraging, as outside shooting is the skill that will decide Black’s true breakthrough and a lack of shooting hurt the Magic in last year‘s playoffs. This is only the second time Black hit the 20-point mark this season, but he is taking obvious strides and will continue to have chances to play big minutes while Bachero and Wagner are still recovering from their injuries.