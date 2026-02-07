Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz (Feb. 7, 2026): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Utah Orlando 102.7 Pace 100.5 113.9 Off. Rtg. 113.6 122.0 Def. Rtg. 114.3 54.0 eFG% 52.7 30.3 O.Reb.% 31.2 15.1 TO% 13.9 28.7 FTR 30.2

1. Defensive turnaround?

The Orlando Magic needed Thursday's 118-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets badly. No matter that it was against a team that has been the league's worst team for the last few weeks. The Magic needed a game where everything worked, and they could lead with their defense.

The win not only marked the first 20-point win since the blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers back in November, but it was also just their third win by 10 or more points since that game. Orlando has had to sweat a lot of games and has rarely put things together.

The 100.0 defensive rating in the game was also the Orlando Magic's first game giving up fewer than 110 points per 100 possessions since the win in Berlin against the Memphis Grizzlies, and the season's fourth-best defensive effort.

It has been a rough go for the Magic. President of basketball operations Jeff Weltman revealed after the trade deadline that the team has been focusing on its defensive principles and regaining this identity in practices. The Magic see it as a priority to regain their defense.

That has been a struggle. And the Utah Jazz, despite poor overall offensive numbers, are a team that can catch you napping if you are not sharp defensively. They can get hot from three and love to get into scoring races.

This is a big test of whether Orlando's defense is truly revitalized. It is always good to take care of business.

2. JJJ Returns

The Orlando Magic were probably happy to get their dose of Jaren Jackson Jr. done in one shot.

Jackson dominated the Orlando Magic in the two games in Europe for the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 30 points in the loss in Berlin and 17 points in the win in London. Jackson was on the floor during the Magic's big second-half comeback in Berlin. But Jackson was hugely impactful.

Worse still, Paolo Banchero went 5 for 13 and scored a combined 10 points in the two games (going 2 for 7 in the loss in London when nobody for Orlando played well).

The Utah Jazz acquired Jackson because he is such a stalwart defensively. And Utah has the worst defensive efficiency in the league this season at 122.0 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Whatever weaknesses Jackson has as a rebounder, his presence as a rim protector and shot blocker will boost Utah's defense in a meaningful way.

Memphis had a 111.9 defensive rating with Jackson on the floor this season, more than 3.0 points per 100 possessions better than the team's season average. This is the impact the Jazz are hoping for as he makes his debut after the trade deadline.

3. Stronger starting lineup?

Throughout the aftermath of the NBA trade deadline, the message from Jeff Weltman was to wait for the team's starting lineup, that still ranks among the best in the league by several metrics. The Magic are hoping that health to end the season can help them regain their form.

But the Magic's current starting lineup is also doing some work.

The group of Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter has a +4.6 net rating in 157 minutes this season (the most-used lineup for the team, which is crazy for 50 games). That is with a decent 116.2 offensive rating and a solid 111.5 defensive rating.

Since Suggs returned, that group has a +1.2 net rating in 104 minutes (113.5/112.3 offensive/defense split). That is obviously skewed by the loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

But Orlando's starters are getting the job done for the most part. The problem this season has always ben about finding workable bench groups when the team breaks apart its starting group.

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Keyonte George - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Walker Kessler - OUT (Left Shoulder Injury Recovery)

Kevin Love - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Starting Lineups

Utah Orlando Isaiah Collier PG Jalen Suggs Cody Williams SG Desmond Bane Ace Bailey SF Anthony Black Lauri Markkanen PF Paolo Banchero Jaren Jackson Jr. C Wendell Carter

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz: Prediction

Our Record: 29-21/20-30 ATS

The Orlando Magic need every win they can get at the moment. And these games against teams near the bottom of the standings are essential. But like coach Jamahl Mosley says, "One game at a time."

The Utah Jazz are much more potent and dangerous than their record would suggest. They are very capable of putting up a ton of points. And now they do have some size and defense in Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Magic know they need to put in another solid effort on both ends to come out with a win, even if there is some margin for error.

The Jazz have been a thorn in their side and there are plenty of players -- whether it is Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier or Brice Sensabaugh -- who can get hot and put up a ton of stats. Collier is coming off a game with 22 assists against the Indiana Pacers earlier this week. The Jazz lost at the buzzer on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Magic will need a repeat strong defensive effort. And that is much more difficult against Utah with a lot more offensive firepower.