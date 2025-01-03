Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Jan. 3, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network (Orlando), TSN (Toronto), NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Toronto 97.3 Pace 100.9 108.6 Off. Rtg. 109.6 106.3 Def. Rtg. 116.9 51.3 eFG% 52.6 30.4 O.Reb.% 32.7 15.8 TO% 16.3 27.2 FTR 23.9

3. Converting in transition

The Orlando Magic's defense is a dynamic swarm of arms and length. They invite players to drive in on them when they collapse around them, make them operate in tight spaces and try to make plays through all the length. The Magic want to create as many turnovers as possible.

Orlando is second in the league forcing a 17.7 percent turnover rate. The team is coming off a game where it forced 18 steals, the fourth-most in franchise history. The Orlando Magic used a lot of those turnovers—24 Detroit Pistons turnovers for 25 points—to climb back into the game.

But one thing the Magic tend to struggle with is converting off those turnovers. Despite forcing 17.3 turnovers per game, the Magic average only 20.3 points off turnovers per game. That is still third in the league. But considering how many opportunities the Magic gain from turnovers, it still feels like they leave points on the board.

Orlando is 23rd in the league with 13.9 fast-break points per game. The Magic scored only 12 fast-break points on 4-for-13 shooting against the Pistons. The Magic need to find a way to turn their turnovers into easy points.

2. It's all done Quickley

The Toronto Raptors snapped an 11-game losing streak on Wednesday with a home win over the Brooklyn Nets. Not coincidentally that win coincided with the return of point guard Immanuel Quickley.

He had 21 points and 15 assists in his first game back since Nov. 10 and just his fourth game this season. Like so many teams at the bottom of the standings, it is more about the players they are missing, especially at point guard.

Quickley relieves a lot of pressure for the Raptors. He allows Scottie Barnes to play off the ball and can be a better decisionmaker on the ball.

That is vital because Toronto likes to play at a fast pace. The Raptors are sixth in the league averaging 100.9 possessions per 48 minutes and they are fifth in the league with 17.6 fastbreak points per game. Quickley only enhances their ability to get up and down the court, well, quicker.

1. Second half dominance

The Orlando Magic are struggling right now with their ability to stay in games in the first half. It has taken them a while to settle into the game. But one truth remains:

The Magic get better as the game goes on. They are a second-half team.

Orlando leads the league with a +11.7 net rating in the second half of games. The Magic have a 110.1 offensive rating and a 98.4 defensive rating in the second half. That is a credit to the coaching staff for making critical adjustments—including to the rotation—as the game progresses.

Even in the month since Franz Wagner's injury, the Magic have a +11.3 net rating in the second half (that is sixth in the league). That includes a still-astounding 95.6 points allowed per 100 possessions.

It remains a truth that if the Magic can get to the second half or to the fourth quarter, they can give themselves a chance to win. The Magic just need to do a better job staying in the games early to give themselves a chance to win.

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (Return to Competition Conditioning)

Franz Wagner - OUT (Torn Right Oblique)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Anthony Black - QUESTIONABLE (Low Back Contusion)

Gary Harris - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Trevelin Queen - PROBABLE (Illness)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

RJ Barrett - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

Jonathan Mogbo - OUT (G-League Assignment)

Ulrich Chomche - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Jamison Battle - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

A.J. Lawson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Toronto Jalen Suggs PG Immanuel Quickley Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Gradey Dick Tristan da Silva SF Ochai Agbaji Wendell Carter PF Scottie Barnes Goga Bitadze C Jakob Poeltl

Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The Orlando Magic have spent a month playing without Franz Wagner. They have gone 4-6 since that moment. That feels like survival. The Magic are essentially a .500 team. And they win or lose games based on whether their offense has enough life to carry the team to victory.

It says something that they trailed in the fourth quarter in all four of their victories and needed 15-plus-point comebacks in three of those four wins. All those wins have come within the friendly confines of the Kia Center too.

Orlando still has a lot of work to do and still have to find its footing. That may come when Paolo Banchero returns in the very near future.

Until then, the Magic have to find a way to stay afloat. That means they must avoid the mistakes that put them in the hole—namely turnovers. That will be a big focal point for the Orlando Magic in this one against an energetic and turnover-happy Toronto Raptors team.

The Magic are not a team to repeat mistakes, especially against teams at the bottom of the standings. If Orlando makes this a half-court game, the team has a good chance to come out on top. The Magic can generate enough offense so long as they do not give possessions away.