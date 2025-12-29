Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors (Dec. 29, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Toronto 101.1 Pace 99.7 115.0 Off. Rtg. 113.9 113.5 Def. Rtg. 112.6 53.1 eFG% 54.6 32.2 O.Reb.% 30.6 13.8 TO% 14.7 32.4 FTR 24.8

1. Taking care of the ball

Last year, when the Orlando Magic faced the Toronto Raptors in back-to-back games at the Kia Center, they got blitzed by a team that was suddenly playing with confidence. They had a clear identity with their small guards pressuing every ball-handler and not letting up for a moment.

One thing never changed about the Raptors from their championship days with Nick Nurse, they would pressure and harass teams and pounce on turnovers in transition.

This year's Toronto team is not playing at some break-neck pace. But the Raptors still hit teams hard with turnovers -- sitting fourth in the league forcing a 16.2 percent turnover rate and eighth in the league with 19.0 points off turnovers per game.

Turnovers are still at the center of this matchup.

It is something Orlando has been shockingly great at.

The Magic are third in the league, giving up 16.1 points off turnovers per game, and seventh in the league with a 13.8 percent turnover rate. The Magic had some issues with turnovers during the road trip, but have been one of the best teams at protecting the ball.

That will become paramount once again facing the Raptors.

2. Searching for scoring

The Toronto Raptors have three legitimate scorers on their team.

Brandon Ingram has always been able to get a basket and is averaging 22.0 points per game in a healthy season for the Raptors. RJ Barrett, who played his first game since Nov. 23 on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors, is averaging 18.9 points per game.

Scottie Barnes is still an All-Star-level player. He averages 19.3 points per game, 8.4 rebounds per game and 5.2 assists per game. Barnes had 23 points, 25 rebounds and 10 assists in the Raptors' overtime win over the Warriors on Sunday.

After that? The scoring gets pretty dry. Immanuel Quickley averages 16.5 points per game and few other players who will put the ball in the basket.

That is not surprising for a Raptors team that ranks 18th in offensive rating at 113.9 points per 100 possessions and ranks last in the league at 107.5 points per 100 possessions over their last 10 games.

The Orlando Magic are not much springer chickens, though.

In their last 10 games, they average 111.3 points per 100 possessions. Saturday's win was some relief and the first time the Magic hit 120.0 points per 100 possessions since the runaway victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at the end of November.

The team that finds some offensive spark could be the one to win it.

3. Positive Paolo

It is going to be really easy in this game to make the comparison between Scottie Barnes and Paolo Banchero and just look at the counting stats.

Barnes is producing a lot more right now. And that will certainly delight Toronto Raptors fans, who seem to revel in the frustrations of Orlando Magic fans (for some reason).

The Magic will undoubtedly need more from Banchero. Since returning from injury, Banchero is averaging 17.5 points per game and shooting 39.7 percent from the floor and 19.4 percent from three. He has looked like a shell of himself offensively.

The hope is that it is just him working his way back from the groin injury.

Still, Banchero is doing some good things. Defenses still treat him like he is a superstar, and so Banchero's willingness to be more of a playmaker and distributor with the attention he is receiving helps.

In the 10 games since Banchero's return, Orlando has a 114.3 offensive rating with Banchero on the floor, 3.0 points per 100 possessions better than the team's overall average in that time. The defense still leaves a lot to be desired -- and he has struggled a lot on that end -- but things are not completely bleak.

Orlando will need more from Banchero. The team needs him to play with more confidence and assertiveness. The Magic need him to score.

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - OUT (Left High Ankle Sprain)

Jalen Suggs - DOUBTFUL (Left Hip Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Goga Bitadze - QUESTIONABLE (Left Knee Strain)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Toronto Raptors Injury Report*

RJ Barrett - QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Sprain)

Jakob Poeltl - DOUBTFUL (Lower Back Strain)

Collin Murray-Boyles - QUESTIONABLE (Illness)

A.J. Lawson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Chucky Hepburn - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Alijah Martin - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

*Injury is projected based on Sunday's injury report and reporting

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Toronto Tyus Jones PG Immanuel Quickley Desmond Bane SG RJ Barrett Anthony Black SF Ochai Agbaji Paolo Banchero PF Brandon Ingram Wendell Carter C Scottie Barnes

Orlando Magic at Toronto Raptors: Prediction

Our Record: 19-13/14-18 ATS

The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors have both been in weird spots lately.

Both teams have seen bright starts begin to peter out. They have both seen injuries take away key players. They have both been searching for offense.

Right now it is hard to say which one will find it for this game. The Toronto Raptors found it in a major way against the Golden State Warriors. Scottie Barnes was a monster on the glass. But that was against a Warriors team that does not have a lot of size and is quite poor on the glass.

The Orlando Magic, at least for most of the season, are pretty good on the glass. They thrive in grimy games that get ugly. Or at least, that is what they want to be.

That identity has been slipping some too lately for the Magic. And Orlando is still trying to find it.

The energy should be back up after the big win Saturday over the Denver Nuggets. But even that game left some holes and left something to be desired. The Magic still have their work cut out for them. They still have to find it.

And they are still relying on a lot of players who have not proven their consistency. Especially with Paolo Banchero struggling.

The Raptors are in the same space. Orlando's depth and size should give the team the edge. But the Magic will need one of Paolo Banchero ro Desmond Bane to have a strong game to have a chance to control this one.