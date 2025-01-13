Struggling east team can admit trading for ex-Magic star was a mistake

The Orlando Magic sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, despite several injuries to key contributors. It has Jamahl Mosley in the running for Coach of the Year, and the franchise thinking about a deep playoff run. Paolo Banchero is a star. Orlando has depth to match and could add before the trade deadline.

The Magic do not make midseason deals often. In 2021, they decided to embrace a rebuild by trading Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon, and Evan Fournier at the deadline. Orlando lost in the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back years and was not a title contender. They sent the veterans packing in hopes of raising their ceiling by finding a superstar in the draft.

The Vucevic trade stands out as a home run for Orlando. Dealing the All-Star big man allowed the Magic to get Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner, and Jett Howard. The Bulls wanted to contend, but are regretting this trade more as they struggle to move on from the veteran big.

Bulls can admit trading for Nikola Vucevic was a mistake

Chicago wanted to build a contending roster around Zach LaVine. Trading for Vucevic and acquiring DeMar DeRozan were supposed to be key pieces of the plan. The Bulls also added Lonzo Ball to run the point, but his struggles to stay healthy played a role in the team's issues. They made the playoffs just once and were bounced in the first round.

The Bulls want to rebuild. They got rid of DeRozan and have the other three on the trade block. No team is biting on LaVine because of his injury history and contract. Vucevic has a market, but it will be a disappointing return for Chicago. Remember, the Bulls wound up parting with two lottery selections to land the two-time All-Star and one turned into Franz Wagner, who looks like a multiple-time All-Star.

The Bulls want more than a handful of second-round picks for Vuc, but the 34-year-old struggles to protect the rim and anchor a defense. Not many teams are looking for an offense-first center. Vucevic can space the floor, but contenders do not want him sinking their defense in a playoff series.

This trade was a massive mistake for the Bulls. They paid two first-round picks for a player who never made another All-Star appearance and helped Chicago reach the playoff just once. The Bulls never even won a postseason series as the Magic drafted a star from their return.

The Orlando Magic made a genius trade and sold high on Nikola Vucevic. It helped set them up for this new era, and fans should be excited. The franchise is ready to make a deep run and should only improve from here.