Magic should explore trading Jonathan Isaac before it is too late

The Orlando Magic sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, despite not having Paolo Banchero since Oct. 30. Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have gone out, but the franchise keeps winning. Their young talent is unexpectedly stepping up, and Jamahl Mosley has built an elite defense that helps the Magic win no matter who is in the lineup.

Orlando should be looking to upgrade before the deadline. Fans hear the trade rumors, but the front office has not made a midseason deal in years. The last time they bought was Markelle Fultz in 2019. It is time to change that. The Magic need more offense and shot creation if they plan on competing with the best teams in the playoffs.

With Banchero nearing a return, it is time to trade Jonathan Isaac. The 6’10 forward is an elite defender with a lengthy injury history. Now is the time for Orlando to capitalize and maximize his value.

Magic should try to trade Jonathan Isaac before the deadline

Isaac signed a new four-year $59 million contract that begins next season. The 27-year-old is locked up long-term and gives any team who acquires him a versatile defender capable of offering rim protection. Teams would be interested, especially if Orlando coupled him with draft pick compensation. Isaac became eligible to be traded on Jan. 6, and the Magic should act fast.

Isaac has missed six of the first 38 games this season, but he only plays 16.7 minutes per contest. Fans cannot be surprised. The 6’10 forward appeared in 58 games last year, but only 45 total contests in the previous four seasons. Since 2019, Isaac played 135 games, or an average of 22.5 in each campaign.

There is no guarantee he stays healthy. His 32 games this season are his third most in the last six and second is just 34 in 2020. There is plenty to love about his on-court production, but the best ability is availability.

Orlando has questions in the frontcourt. Moe Wagner is out for the season after tearing his ACL. Franz Wagner is still out with an oblique injury, and Wendell Carter Jr. has already missed 13 contests. Isaac is still playing less than 20 minutes. With Banchero returning, it is time to trade Isaac to the highest bidder and upgrade their roster. Finding a shot creator and 3-point shooter could make the Magic serious contenders.

Orlando is unlikely to trade Jonathan Isaac. His salary goes down next season and his trade value will rise if he is healthy. That is a massive if for a 27-year-old who has played more than 58 games just once in his eight-year NBA career. It may be time to move, but the Magic must find the right deal.

The Orlando Magic will make calls ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline. They need an upgrade, but the franchise is known for being quiet midseason. Does that change? Stay tuned to find out.