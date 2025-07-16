Magic trade just became obvious if latest discovery blossoms

LAS VEGAS — With how intriguing Skal Labissiere has looked during Summer League, the Orlando Magic should seriously consider trading Goga Bitadze’s contract in exchange for talent at another position. Paying three centers $7 million or more may not be worth it for a Magic team that should be looking to balance its roster moving forward.

Labissiere has been solid during his stint with the Summer League Magic so far, and he has a decent enough history around the NBA to warrant a closer look. He was a first-round pick back in 2016, and though he didn’t stick around during his first stint in the league, he earned a new shot at life this past season, playing a few games with the Sacramento Kings.

Signing him to a minimum contract could be something for the Magic seriously consider.

What can Skal Labissiere give the Magic?

Labissiere is a name most fans will remember from almost 10 years ago, when he was a first-round pick with the Kings. He eventually got bounced from the league after a few years, but has slowly been working his way back up ever since.

He spent a year playing international ball in Puerto Rico during the 2021-22 season, but other than that, he’s been a G League journeyman. In his last two years with the Stockton Kings, he’s been solid.

During his time with Orlando’s Summer League squad, he’s continued to improve. In his first two appearances, Labissiere averaged 7.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.5 blocks. Nothing crazy. But in his third game, he got the start.

Labissiere looked decent in his start, putting up 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting to go along with one rebound, one assist, one steal, and three blocks.

If he wants to make it at the NBA level, he’ll need to improve as a rebounder, but that’s something he can certainly continue to get better at.

This past year with Stockton (44 games), Labissiere averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 59.7% from the field and 36.% from deep.

Why should Skal Labissiere replace Goga Bitadze?

Bitadze is a solid option for Orlando, but if they can develop Labissiere into a similar mold (and on a much smaller contract), trading the Georgian big man could be a perfect way for the Magic to add more talent.

He’ll be on an expiring contract worth $7.6 million this upcoming season, but the Magic already have Wendell Carter Jr. occupying the starting role, and Mo Wagner is expected to re-sign with the team as well.

If Labissiere could come in and give them at least 70% of what Bitadze does, they should consider making the swap. Trading Bitadze’s contract could help them add another three-point shooter to the lineup, which may be more worth it than a third-string center (especially with Labissiere waiting in the wings).

Obviously, Labissiere is not Bitadze. He’s not as good a rebounder, and he’s certainly a bit skinny for the center position. But if Orlando feels confident in his ability to continuously improve and grow from his already-solid Summer League showing, he could be worth taking a chance on so they can add talent elsewhere by trading Bitadze.