Magic should sell the farm if this All-Star trade rumor is true

The Orlando Magic should give up whatever it takes to trade for Darius Garland. Getting a two-time All-Star just entering his prime is usually impossible, but the Cavaliers had a disappointing playoff exit and appear more open than ever to trade talks. Orlando doesn’t want to take the ball out of Paolo Banchero’s hands, but Garland has the versatility to space the floor and knockdown jumpers too.

Orlando will explore the market for shooters. They were last in the NBA in 3-pointers made and 3-point percentage this season. Stealing Malik Beasley from the Pistons or making a trade for Norman Powell sounds enticing, but the Magic would still not have enough shot creation or offensive juice to defeat the best teams in the league.

Garland is an elite shooter and scorer capable of being the primary creator. He would supercharge their offense and give the Magic needed versatility. Their defense would take a step backward, but it is the cost of solving their fatal flaw.

Magic should be all-in on trading for Darius Garland this offseason

Garland has three years left on his contract and is set to make $39.4 million next season. The Cavaliers want to split up their undersized backcourt duo and improve their depth on the wing. It may open the door for the Magic to trade Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jonathan Isaac, Caleb Houstan, and draft picks to get Garland off the Cavaliers.

The 6’1 guard has defensive limitations, but Jalen Suggs can handle the toughest perimeter assignments. Orlando head coach Jamahl Mosley loves defense and would work hard to help Garland improve. He will never be a lockdown option, but being passable is all the Magic need.

Garland has shot over 40 percent from 3-point range in two of the last three seasons. He can knock down catch-and-shoot looks off Banchero drives and create off the dribble. The Magic need that dynamic shot creation to get them out of the basement in 3-pointers made.

Orlando can run their offense through Garland too. It could be the best of both worlds for the Magic. He is the number two creator next to Banchero and can supercharge their second unit as the top playmaker. Garland is an absolute bucket and should continue to improve too.

The Cavs had the best offensive rating in the NBA this season. It was 12.1 points per 100 possessions better than the Magic’s in 27th. Every elite team has multiple ball-handlers. Garland would fit nicely next to Banchero and Franz Wagner. Imagine replacing Cory Joseph with Garland in the playoffs. The Magic would be an elite team capable of making a deep playoff run.

The Orlando Magic should sell the farm to get Darius Garland. Their other options are over 30 years old or lacking All-Star potential. Garland is 25 and made the All-Star team in 2025. He is the perfect fit with the team’s current core and significantly raises their ceiling.

The Magic should pounce if they get the chance, especially with the Eastern Conference being wide open. This is their chance to weaken a rival and fill their biggest hole. Hopefully, Orlando doesn’t blow it.