Magic should be ecstatic about Luka Doncic trade for surprise reason

Plenty of players were rumored to potentially be on the move before the trade deadline. De’Aaron Fox, Jimmy Butler, and Cameron Johnson were the names most frequently mentioned. Luka Doncic certainly was not on that list.

And yet, Doncic is headed to the Los Angeles Lakers as part of a massive three-team trade. Besides Doncic, the Lakers will also receive Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. In return, the Mavericks secured Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick. The Utah Jazz, the third team in the deal, will receive Jalen Hood-Schifino, and two 2025 second-round picks.

The trade came as a massive surprise. After all, Doncic had become one of the best point guards in the NBA with the Mavericks and just took the team to the finals last season. He also never gave any public indication that he wanted to leave. The move was not well-received by Mavericks fans.

For the Magic, there is a positive takeaway, however.

Luka Doncic trade suggests Magic should be able to find missing piece

The Magic are struggling right now. After yet another loss, they are back in eighth place in the Eastern Conference and digging themselves into a hole that will soon be difficult to get out of. Even after seeing Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner return from lenghty absences, the team is still struggling. The Magic’s biggest weaknesses are on full display.

Orlando’s recent struggles underline the team’s most important need: an offensive-minded guard. Even if Wagner and Banchero were playing their best basketball right now, a high-scoring guard seems to be the missing piece to the puzzle and the one thing the Magic need to realize their full potential. De’Aaron Fox is available right now, but the Magic are reportedly not one of his preferred teams to land with, and he is not as good of a 3-point shooter as the Magic would like. Before, one argument in favor of the Magic chasing Fox was that a better or similar option may not be available any time soon.

The Mavericks’ latest move should be reason for optimism, though. If Dallas would move Luka Doncic, one of the best guards in the league, chances are that other high-level guards will eventually become available as well.

Even if this season is not going according to plan, the Magic have already shown their promise. Players will want to join the team in the next few seasons, and the Magic have some interesting assets to ship out in a trade. One of the next star guards available may very well be headed to Orlando.