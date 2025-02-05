Orlando Magic at Sacramento Kings (Feb. 5, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

How To Watch: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando), NBC Sports California (Sacramento), NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Sacramento 96.6 Pace 100.0 106.8 Off. Rtg. 115.3 108.6 Def. Rtg. 113.8 50.1 eFG% 54.2 30.5 O.Reb.% 28.5 15.2 TO% 12.9 26.9 FTR 23.8

3. Paolo's struggles

The Orlando Magic's struggles since Paolo Banchero's return have dredged up some unfortunate conversations regarding Banchero and his status on the team. The advanced stats have always disliked Banchero's game and because he plays against starters even basic plus/minus does not like him.

Everyone should be clear here: Banchero is not risking his max extension this offseason and nobody is giving up on him (except for that one podcast, for some reason).

But it is also undeniable Banchero is struggling. And for the Magic with how heavy his usage is, the Magic need Banchero to play well or play more efficiently to give themselves a chance.

Since his return, Banchero is averaging 19.8 points per game and shooting 38.8 percent on 18.9 field goal attempts per game. Banchero has a usage rate of 32.9 percent. Nearly one-third of every possession he is in Banchero ends with a shot, free throw or turnover.

Only the superstars get usage rates that high—and Franz Wagner is at 34.0 percent since his return.

Easing the burden on Banchero and Wagner must be the team's primary goal. That will help Banchero find some efficiency and pick his spots better.

But while Banchero is using this many possessions, they need him to play better. Banchero has not played well enough as he struggles to return.

2. Zach LaVine vs. the Magic

Zach LaVine is expected to make his debut tonight for the Sacramento Kings after coming over from the Chicago Bulls in a three-team trade that sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs (the Orlando Magic see him Saturday at Kia Center).

That will bring a different Kings team to the table at Golden 1 Center after they rescued their season since naming Doug Christie the interim coach.

LaVine has a long history of torturing the Magic. He is averaging 20.7 points per game in his career against Orlando. But he has some big ones in the mix.

The Magic held him in check when they faced the Bulls in Chicago, keeping him to 11 points on 2-for-9 shooting. He had only eight points on 3-for-9 shooting in the second meeting in November.

LaVine though has had a renaissance season this year, overcoming his knee issues to be a more dynamic player on both ends. LaVine is averaging 24.0 points per game and shooting 44.6 percent from three.

He is entering a new offense, but the Kings' high-powered scoring should fit him well.

1. The fouling problem

The Orlando Magic's biggest weakness on defense has always been their fouling. They play physically and dare officials to call every hit and bump against them. No one is going to do that.

Orlando leads the league in getting to the foul line itself—the 10 free throw attempts in Monday's loss was the real killer for the team—with a 26.9 percent free throw rate. But the Magic also are 29th in the league giving up a free throw rate of 29.5 percent.

Considering getting to the foul line is the one thing the Magic do well offensively, giving up more free throws than they get is killer.

That is what happened in Monday's game. The Golden State Warriors are 28th in the league with a 22.2 percent free throw rate. The Warriors had a free throw rate of 43.6 percent. That is nearly one free throw for every two field goal attempts.

One of the big things the Magic must clean up is their fouling. If they keep opponents off he foul line, the defense is playing well enough to give this team a chance.

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - DOUBTFUL (Left Quad Contusion)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Colby Jones - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

Isaiah Crawford - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Sacramento Anthony Black PG Malik Monk Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Zach LaVine Franz Wagner SF DeMar DeRozan Paolo Banchero PF Keegan Murray Goga Bitadze C Domantas Sabonis

Orlando Magic vs. Sacramento Kings: Prediction

Our Record: 29-22/24-27 ATS

The Sacramento Kings and Orlando Magic were both hard-on-their-luck franchises who seemingly found the spark to get into the playoffs and build teams that seemingly had some future. The Kings got the 3-seed two years ago, the Magic got the 5-seed last year. Both teams struggled to match those expectations. The Kings were in the Play-In last year and have now traded their franchise player.

Orlando is at a crossroads like Sacramento was last year, albeit with younger players and less panic to be good immediately. Both teams have to figure out what they value and how to retool.

The Kings' plan to retool may be a cautionary tale. They did not recapture what worked about that season two years ago. Their addition of a veteran in DeMar DeRozan did not quite work out and their depth has been decimated. They sacrificed too much offense to create a defense that not everyone bought into or could execute at a high level.

Sacramento, after years in the wilderness, seem content to play in the middle for now in the wake of their deal sending De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs.

That still makes them a solid team and a team with an identity. And they are playing well despite the uncertainty surrounding their star player.

The Magic are searching for answers and to get out of this losing streak. With LaVine joining the team, there is a chance they need time to adjust and that could be an opening for the Magic to find some confidence.

Orlando needs just that. Hopefully, the fourth quarter from Monday is a catalyst for the team to break this losing skid and get a win on this road trip.