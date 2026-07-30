Orlando Magic poised to lose Summer League standout after breakout performance

The Orlando Magic's Summer League was different this year.

It was not merely that the team did not have a first-round pick playing with them for the first time in a long time. The team loaded the roster with many of its holdovers from the East's top seed in the G-League with the Osceola Magic.

Orlando had all three of its two-way spots filled. But those are easily swapped out. And the Magic had an open roster spot to fill, even if it seemed likely the Magic would leave that spot open to save some tax payments until after the trade deadline.

There was some opportunity. And the team had plenty of standouts in a 4-1 run in Las Vegas, the team's best record since returning to Las Vegas in 2018.

No players stood out quite like Lester Quinones. And it appears he is on his way out of the NBA to sign with one of Europe's best teams.

Spanish reporter Chema de Lucas reports Real Madrid is turning its attention to Lester Quinones after being unable to sign Lonnie Walker IV of Maccabi Tel Aviv, and after Real Madrid lost Mario Hezonja to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Quinones averaged 14.2 points per game, shooting 51.1 percent from the floor and 43.5 percent from three. That included a 30-point, eight-rebound effort against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Quinones felt like a can't-miss player who had a lot of the skills the Magic could use in spot minutes off their bench, whether that was with the last roster spot or on a two-way.

The money and opportunity to play for the Euroleague runners up is probably too good of an opportunity for the young forward to pass. Especially considering he has not had consistent time in the NBA for several years.

It is certainly a potentially big loss for the Magic to finish out their roster. But a great opportunity for Quinones.

Quinones has done the G-League ringer

The Orlando Magic did not have a lot of opportunity to offer anyone on their Summer League roster. That is one of the reasons it seemed odd that they were able to attract so many veterans and load up their Vegas roster.

The team was always likely to keep its last roster spot open to avoid any extra tax payments. They had all three of their two-way spots filled -- Alex Morales and Colin Castleton from last year and second-round pick Izaiyah Nelson.

The chances of signing anyone was slim.

For Quinones, he has already proven he can play in the NBA and dominate in the G-League.

His best run in the NBA came in the 2024 season when he made 34 appearances for the Golden State Warriors, averaging 4.4 points per game in 10.6 minutes per game.

He last played in the NBA in the 2025 season, splitting time with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans.

He spent last year with the Osceola Magic, averaging 23.3 points per game in 36 regular-season appearances. He shot 47.7 percent from the floor and 41.0 percent from three.

Quinones has the quick scoring and shooting ability that seemed to be exactly what the Magic needed. If they were going to add a player to their open roster spot or swap out a two-way player, Quinones was the guy.

But he has been in the G-League now for the last four years -- two years with the Santa Cruz Warriors, a year with the Birmingham Squadron and last year with the Osceola Magic.

You can only knock on the NBA's door for so long without getting in. Two-way contracts are no guarantee of sticking on a roster.

While the benefit of the G-League is its proximity to the NBA and how quickly a player can get called in when needed, it certainly does not have the financial benefits of playing for one of Europe's top basketball clubs.

It may simply be time for Quinones to maximize his earnings and get playing time in one of the best leagues in the world outside of the NBA.

The two-way players are still supporting players

The reason why Lester Quinones garnered some extra excitement was that he seemed to fit all the things the Orlando Magic like in a player -- he is a big, willing defender and he has been in the Magic's system before. He had a skill set the team desperately needs.

Orlando has typically focused its two-way signings on players who can boost the G-League roster and then fill roles when they get called up to the main roster.

The most successful two-way players for the Magic were all energy players like Jamal Cain, Admiral Schofield and Trevelin Queen. They were players who could enter a game and add energy with their defense.

There have been plenty of elite G-League players -- like former G-League MVP Mac McClung and even Colin Castleton -- who do not seem to have a clear fit in the NBA or with the Magic's roster. But they would eat up a two-way spot nevertheless.

Orlando has often treated its two-way players as a boost to the Osceola team rather than as an extra roster spot.

The Magic have dealt with loads of injuries the last two years but have often not turned to their two-way players.

Despite all the injuries last year, the Magic's two-way players logged only 556 total minutes -- and 486 came from Cain, who signed a full contract by the end of the season and became a vital player in the Playoffs.

In the 2025 season, with all the injuries the team faced, the Magic's two-way players logged only 440 minutes, with 430 coming from Queen.

It seems like this is a resource the Magic are not using -- even if it is just a break-glass-in-case-of-emergency player.

Quinones represented a player who could give the team a vital skill and fill minutes when two-ways get their chance. That is what has fans excited coming out of Summer League.

The Magic likely will not change their two-way players now. It will be Alex Morales, Colin Castleton and Izaiyah Nelson (who is recovering from ankle surgery after getting injured in Summer League) to start the season.

Quinones is certainly doing what is best for him if he is indeed signing with Real Madrid. And the Magic are losing out on a player who could have been a good boost to the roster.