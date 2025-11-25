Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers (Nov. 25, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Philadelphia 100.6 Pace 100.0 116.8 Off. Rtg. 116.8 113.7 Def. Rtg. 115.2 54.4 eFG% 54.0 33.1 O.Reb.% 33.3 14.8 TO% 14.5 35.7 FTR 28.6

3. Offensive surge

It is weird even typing this or thinking this. But the Orlando Magic are 10th in the NBA in offensive rating as Thanksgiving approaches. They are rolling right now and already have seven games with an offensive rating of 120.0 points per 100 possessions. They had just 16 all of last year.

There are a lot of reasons for this surge. The Magic have transformed from one of the worst eams getting out in transition into one of the best teams getting out in transition.

They are second in the league, averaging 19.0 fast break points per game and scoring 1.235 points per possession in transition, third in the league, according to Synery Sports.

The Magic are playing confidently. Even if they are not the best 3-point shooting team yet.

Orlando has found a groove. The Magic put pressure on the rim, get to the line, take and make open threes and get out in transition.

It still starts with the defense. And that has been inconsistent this season. But the Magic are taking advantage of their defense and the offense is not dead weight anymore.

2. To the Maxey

It is impossible to talk about the Philadelphia 76ers without some appreciation for Tyrese Maxey. He has been a tour de force to start the season and an unstoppable force.

Maxey is averaging 33.0 points per game and 7.8 assists per game, becoming the complete engine for the Sixers. He has nine games with more than 30 points and six with 39 or more. Maxey is carrying a heavy scoring load with all the injuries the Sixers are facing to key players -- both Paul George and Joel Embiid were afternoon scratches for the game and V.J. Edgecombe is OUT.

Maxey is going to have the ball in his hands a lot in this game. He is going to be the major engine. He may have to carry the Sixers through this game. All with Jalen Suggs chasing him around the court.

But Maxey has become the player who can help lift a team that is missing a lot of players.

1. Rebounding in focus

Rebounding is always in focus for the Orlando Magic. It remains a lingering issue that the team has to fight through and improve on. It is something to monitor and keep improving.

In the first meeting with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Orlando Magic gave up a 40.4 offensive rebound rate, the second worst of the season, trailing only the loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Sixers scored a season-high 22 second-chance points per game in that game.

Orlando was bad at rebounding earlier in the season. But the team has settled down.

The team now ranks sixth with an opponent offensive rebound rate of 29.1 percent. During the last 10 games, the Magic have given up just a 27.5 percent offensive rebound rate and 11.9 second chance points per game.

The Sixers will be missing some of their best rebounders in Joel Embiid and Adem Bona. But Andre Drummond is still in the paint. And the Magic need to lock down the glass successfully to win Tuesday.

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (Left Groin Strain)

Franz Wagner - AVAILABLE (Face Mask)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Tyrese Maxey - AVAILABLE (Right Shoulder Sprain)

Joel Embiid - OUT (Right Knee Injury Management)

Paul George - OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

VJ Edgecombe - OUT (Left Calf Tightness)

Jared McCain - AVAILABLE (Right Thumb Surgery Recovery - Splint)

Kelly Oubre Jr. - OUT (Left Knee Sprain)

Adem Bona - OUT (Right Ankle Sprain)

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando Philadelphia Jalen Suggs PG Tyrese Maxey Desmond Bane SG Quentin Grimes Franz Wagner SF Justin Edwards Tristan da Silva PF Jabari Walker Wendell Carter C Andre Drummond

Orlando Magic at Philadelphia 76ers: Prediction

Our Record: 10-8/8-10 ATS

Ignore the game behind the TD Garden curtain. The Orlando Magic are rolling right now and playing, perhaps, their best basketball in a long time. The defense is starting to flex its muscle more as the team turns up the intensity and physicality, and the team now has an offense it can rely on more and more.

Everyone is playing well and everyone is playing with supreme confidence.

That is not a good place for an injury-riddled and now out-of-rhythm Philadelphia 76ers team wants to be. They will get a good game from Tyrese Maxey inevitably, but who else will step up to help him? Those questions are big for the Sixers right now.

And if the Magic can get some wind behind their sails in transition, it is hard to imagine the Sixers can stop this Magic team. Not with the way they are playing.

Every game for Orlando comes down to shotmaking and the ability to get to the line consistently. But the Sixers are not an overly strong defensive team. They try to outgun teams with Maxey as the engine right now. That is what they did so well in the first meeting.

This Magic team is very different. And it is hard to imagine Orlando do not let the good times roll.

The question is whether Orlando is able to run the score up enough to be more secure in their wild card spot for the NBA Cup ahead of Friday's Group B Championship game with the Detroit Pistons.