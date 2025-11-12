Orlando Magic at New York Knicks (Nov. 12, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds and Prediction

How To Watch: ESPN (National); FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Orlando); Gotham Sports (New York); NBA League Pass (National)

How to Listen: WYGM 96.9 FM/740 AM (Orlando); ESPN New York 98.7 FM (New York); Sirius XM Channel 86 (Knicks); NBA Audio League Pass (National)

Tickets: $126-$798+ on StubHub

$126-$798+ on StubHub Season Series: Tonight in New York City; Nov. 22 in Orlando; Dec. 7 in New York City

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando New York 101.5 Pace 100.4 114.1 Off. Rtg. 121.6 114.2 Def. Rtg. 112.0 53.4 eFG% 55.2 33.3 O.Reb.% 34.2 16.2 TO% 14.1 38.5 FTR 24.2

3. Paolo's birthday in the Garden

Paolo Banchero is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday. He told Marc Spears of Andscape he wants nothing more than a big win over the New York Knicks.

There is a lot in this game with the Magic trying to re-establish themselves near the top of the Eastern Conference. They need a marquee win against a quality opponent to do that. Orlando can only feast on the worst teams for so long.

Banchero has always been up for the challenge. And has been up to the challenge recently.

During the last six games, where the Magic have gone 4-2, Banchero is averaging 23.5 points per game, 9.2 rebounds per game and 5.3 assists per game (with only 2.8 turnovers per game, weighed down by Sunday's six-turnover game). He is shooting 52.9 percent and 32.0 percent from three during that run while getting to the line for 8.8 free throw attempts per game.

Banchero is starting to shine a whole lot more.

He has also enjoyed the lights of New York. In his career at Madison Square Garden, Banchero is averaging 21.3 points per game and shooting 24 for 52 (46.2 percent) in three career games at the Knicks. One of his hallmark games came at the Garden with a 20-point effort with several clutch shots in a Martin Luther King Day victory in 2024.

This is a big stage for Banchero.

2. Focused on rebounding

The New York Knicks are a big team. They have size on the perimeter in OG Anunoby to help handle the Orlando Magic's big wings. They can stick Mikal Bridges on them, too, if they need some mobility. And New York likes to play with two bigs with Karl-Anthony Towns at power forward.

Inevitably with that much size, rebounding becomes a vitally important stat to track. And that is an area the Magic have been very spotty in this season.

The Magic rank ninth in the league with a 33.3 percent offensive rebound rate. Orlando is second in the league with 18.6 second-chance points per game. They are now 14th with a 69.1 percent defensive rebound rate.

That has been a number that is improving. But Luka Garza torched them on the offensive glass on Sunday against the Boston Celtics.

The Knicks are similarly a good rebounding team.

They are sixth in the league with a 34.2 percent offensive rebound rate. They lead the league with a 76.0 percent defensive rebound rate. New York is fifth with 18.4 second-chance points per game and leads the league, giving up only 11.8 second-chance points per game.

The Magic should find second-chance points very hard to come by. And that is a key piece of their offense.

1. Clutch Time

Jalen Brunson was last year's winner of the Clutch Player of the Year Award. He is the perfect clutch player, able to get to his spots and hit tough shots. Brunson is one of the most reliable closers in the league. Nobody wants to be in a close game against the Knicks.

New York has played only five clutch minutes so far this season in four games. They are 1-3 in those games, which would mean all three of their losses on the road were actually close games. It is another sign of how well the Knicks have played this season.

They know they can rely on winning close games with their best player at the helm.

Orlando has been up and down in close games. The Magic are 3-3 in clutch situations this season, playing 20 clutch minutes so far this season. Orlando has a 116.3 offensive rating in those minutes and a +4.6 net rating. But they nearly collapsed in the last two minutes of Monday's game.

The Magic are coming off a huge clutch win with Desmond Bane's buzzer-beater. These teams would love the chance to take this down to the wire and have confidence in their ability to close it out.

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Franz Wagner - AVAILABLE (Face Mask)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Injury Recovery)

Jamal Cain - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Colin Castleton - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

New York Knicks Injury Report

None

Projected Starting Lineups

Orlando New York Jalen Suggs PG Jalen Brunson Desmond Bane SG Mikal Bridges Franz Wagner SF OG Anunoby Paolo Banchero PF Karl-Anthony Towns Wendell Carter C Mitchell Robinson

Orlando Magic at New York Knicks: Prediction

Our Record: 4-7/4-7 ATS

The Orlando Magic appear to be turning a corner.

They are top 10 in both offensive rating and defensive rating in their last six games. They are finding some rhythm, even if they still have some slip-ups. The long national nightmare that cast a shadow on this team for the first part of the season seems to be receding.

Does that mean this team is ready to play a team that seems to have all its pieces rolling?

This is a big test for Orlando and one wher the team needs to play well to have a chance and show it is on the level of the title contenders.

The New York Knicks have looked like juggernauts on both ends so far this season. They play to their strengths and even with a new coach know what they are doing. The Magic cannot make the same mistakes they always make this season.

This is a test indeed to show the Magic are moving in the right direction and not merely feasting on young teams and the bottom of the league. Even in defeat, a good game could do worlds for confidence and presence in the Eastern Conference race.