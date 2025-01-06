Orlando Magic at New York Knicks (Jan. 6, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando New York 97.1 Pace 98.2 108.5 Off. Rtg. 119.6 106.4 Def. Rtg. 112.4 51.3 eFG% 57.5 30.4 O.Reb.% 28.8 15.7 TO% 13.3 26.7 FTR 23.9

3. Shots on the board

The Orlando Magic are not a good shooting team. Nearly halfway through the season, that is not going to change. Orlando is ranked 30th in the league shooting 31.0 percent from three. The team has survived despite this and come out with a winning record because of its elite defense.

But especially right now with all the players the Magic are missing, they cannot afford to miss opportunities when they get them. That was certainly the case in Sunday's loss to the Utah Jazz and the case throughout the season.

Despite all the injuries, Orlando still ranks 10th in the league with 20.3 "wide-open" 3-point attempts per game (when the closest defender is six or more feet away). Certainly, some of that comes with opponents leaving shooters open to pack the paint.

It certainly does not help the Magic make a league-worst 33.2 percent of these shots. Even shooting the league median of 38.8 percent would add only one more three to their total. That is the difference.

It is a confidence thing as much as anything. Misses seem to beget more misses. Look no further than Sunday's 14-for-47 showing from deep. Although, Orlando made 11 of 27 (40.7 percent) of its wide-open threes. That should have been enough to win the game if the Magic could still attack the paint.

2. The fouling problem

There has been one odd stat that has followed the Orlando Magic in their three games against the New York Knicks. It is the biggest stat that has bedeviled the Magic's defense overall. But the case against the Knicks is a weird one.

For the season, New York is 18th in the league with a 23.9 percent free throw rate. This is not a team that gets to the line much. But in three games against the Magic, the Knicks have a 36.4 percent free throw rate. They have only four games with 30 or more free throw attempts, two of them have come against the Magic.

Orlando is 28th in the league giving up a 28.1 percent free throw rate. It is no surprise teams have above-average free throw games against the Orlando Magic -- the Utah Jazz took only 18 free throws for a 22.2 percent free throw rate on Sunday.

But against this high-powered Knicks team, the Magic must avoid giving them free points.

1. Tristan da Silva's ups and downs

It is easy to get excited about Tristan da Silva. Pretty much since he started getting meaningful minutes, he has flourished and found his place in the league. Da Silva has been very impressive for a rookie. And the injuries have only pushed him forward even more.

Da Silva is averaging 8.9 points per game, shooting 42.7 percent from the floor and shooting 34.6 percent from three. In his last 10 games, dating back to the Dec. 21 game against the New York Knicks, da Silva is averaging 13.1 points per game, shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 37.3 percent from three.

Da Silva is getting more comfortable, including a 25-point effort in Friday's win over the Toronto Raptors.

But there have been many ups and downs in the process. He followed up his career-best night with six points on 3-for-11 shooting in Sunday's loss to the Utah Jazz. He has had two scoreless games in his last 10 outings too, dragging down that average.

Da Silva is still a rookie finding his way in the league. That much is clear.

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report (from Sunday)

Paolo Banchero - OUT (Return to Competition Conditioining)

Franz Wagner - OUT (Torn Right Oblique)

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Low Back Strain)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Gary Harris - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

New York Knicks Injury Report

Jalen Brunson - PROBABLE (Right Calf Tightness)

Karl-Anthony Towns - QUESTIONABLE (Right Knee Patellar Tendonopathy)

Mitchell Robinson - OUT (Left Ankle Surgery)

Miles McBride - QUESTIONABLE (Left Hamstring Strain)

Kevin McCullar Jr. - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando New York Anthony Black PG Jalen Brunson Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Mikal Bridges Caleb Houstan SF OG Anunoby Tristan da Silva PF Josh Hart Goga Bitadze C Karl-Anthony Towns

Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks: Prediction

Even if the Orlando Magic were at full health, asking them to do an Orlando-to-New York back-to-back would be extremely difficult. The fact the Magic are so undermanned and missing so many key offensive players will make this game all the harder.

If there is something working in the Orlando Magic's favor it is that the New York Knicks have reverted some to its early season defensive struggles. The New York Knicks gave up 117 and 139 points in weekend losses to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Chicago Bulls, losing their last two after going on a nine-game win streak.

Of course, the Thunder are a potent offense and title contender and the Bulls' 3-point volume can overwhelm teams on the second night of a back-to-back. The Magic are not that potent on offense.

Orlando is going to have to lean on its defense and a bit of redemption after the disappointing loss Sunday at home. The Magic have to hope for a spirited response. But that will be tough against this team, even if several key players might not play.