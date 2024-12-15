Orlando Magic vs. New York Knicks (Dec. 15, 2024): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

New York Knicks (15-10) vs. Orlando Magic (17-10)

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Stats & 3 Keys To Watch

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR New York 97.4 120.2 113.7 58.0 27.9 13.2 22.7 Orlando 97.6 110.4 106.1 52.0 30.6 15.4 28.2

3. Defensive slipping?

The Orlando Magic have largely survived this period without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner because they maintained an elite defense. They are still ranked third in the league in terms of defensive rating. And the Magic have long extolled their defensive identity.

But every team can only do so much. They have to falter some when losing key players and starters. And while the Magic's defense remains particularly strong, it has slipped.

In the two games since Franz Wagner's injury against solid offensive teams in the Phoenix Suns (ninth overall in offensive rating) and Milwaukee Bucks (11th in offensive rating), the Orlando Magic have a 113.7 defensive rating. That would be just 17th in the league overall.

Orlando needs to be elite on defense to survive this period. And right now, the Magic have slipped from that elite status.

In December, which includes the blowout loss to the New York Knicks, the Orlando Magic are ranked 12th in the league with a 110.1 defensive rating. That will get the job done most nights. But Orlando has to be more locked in defensively. And a few days of practice—plus Jonathan Isaac's return—should help in that regard.

2. Jalen Suggs carries the world

Jalen Suggs has had a lot on his shoulders in the last two games. He has seemingly been carrying the weight of the world as the Orlando Magic's main offensive creator since Franz Wagner's injury. And he has stepped up to the plate.

Suggs has scored 58 total points in the last two games, including a career-high 32 points in Tuesday's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He has had to greatly increase his usage, shooting 20 for 44 (45.5 percent) in the last two games. That is a lot on his shoulders.

It was clear how much that weighed on him after Tuesday's game. He was quiet and seemingly downtrodden lamenting some poor shot decisions and missed shots down the stretch of the game. Suggs is feeling the weight of this team.

But he is also doing everything he can to help the team win. He had 14 points in the fourth quarter of the win over the Phoenix Suns, delivering the win with a killer final period. He had 18 points to help the Magic get back into and take the lead against the Bucks.

Suggs will step up when the time calls for it. That has always been the case with him. Right now, the question is how he brushes off disappointment or mistakes and continues to lift this team emotionally and with his play.

1. The inconsistent Knicks

The New York Knicks were at their absolute best when they faced the Orlando Magic on Dec. 3. Their offense was decisive and seemingly unbeatable, spreading the floor with 3-point shooting, twisting and tearing the Magic's elite defense apart. Through three quarters, New York had a 139.5 offensive rating.

The Knicks have one of the best offenses in the league for a reason. They have a ton of great weapons that will stress defenses and the shooters to go supernova on teams.

But what really defined the game in Madison Square Garden was the Knicks' defense. Orlando struggled to score throughout that game and New York took advantage.

The Knicks have been inconsistent since. They gave up 117.6 points per 100 possessions in a home loss to the Detroit Pistons. They then scored only 101.0 points per 100 possessions in their quarterfinal loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

New York can struggle with elite defensive talent like the kind Orlando has. That is more of a reason for the Magic to lock in on defense.

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

New York Knicks Injury Report

Mitchell Robinson - OUT (left ankle surgery)

Ariel Hukport - DOUBTFUL (left ankle sprain)

Pacome Dadiet - OUT (G-League assignment)

Kevin McCullar Jr. - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Boo Buie - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Paolo Banchero - OUT (torn right oblique)

Franz Wagner - OUT (torn right oblique)

Jonathan Isaac - PROBABLE (right hamstring strain)

Gary Harris - QUESTIONABLE (left hamstring strain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Knicks Magic Jalen Brunson G Jalen Suggs Mikal Bridges G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Karl-Anthony Towns C Goga Bitadze Josh Hart F Wendell Carter OG Anunoby F Tristan da Silva

New York Knicks vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 18-9/9-18 ATS

The Orlando Magic are a different team at home. They are 10-0 inside the Kia Center and have an offensive rating of 116.8 points per 100 possessions at home. That is in the top 10 among teams in their home arena. This is a different team. And they have not had that much time at home.

The Magic are excited to be at the Kia Center for the rest of the month, to say the least.

Orlando will need all the offensive power it can muster to keep up with a New York team that is one of the best offensive teams in the league. The Knicks have no dropoff on the road either. The Magic have to buckle down defensively.

This homestand is much-needed for the Magic after a road-heavy start to the season. But this seven-game homestand will feature six teams with winning records and some of the elite teams in the league—like the New York Knicks on Sunday and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday.

The Magic are going to have to play well again like they did Tuesday. But that is no guarantee they will come out on top.