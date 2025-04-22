The Magic need help, but Ja Morant just doesn’t belong in Orlando

The Orlando Magic were dominated by the defending champion Celtics in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. It showed their roster construction flaws, but offered hope of Paolo Banchero transforming into an apex superstar. The Magic are a young team loaded with potential. It is on the front office to address their biggest issue as they attempt to take the next step.

Orlando needs more offense. They were 27th in offensive rating and 30th in 3-pointers made. The Magic need someone to create those open looks and put their entire roster in a better position to succeed. Jalen Suggs helps but is not enough. The franchise should be looking for a lead ball-handler to push them to new heights.

Ja Morant could be the best point guard available this offseason. The Grizzlies made the playoffs but look far from a title contender. Memphis believed they were building a one, but Morant hasn’t vaulted into a top 10 player. His growth is just one of many concerns that should keep the Magic far away.

Ja Morant does not fit with the Magic

Morant is a career 31.6 percent 3-point shooter, which is worse than Orlando’s percentage as a team this season, which ranked 30th or dead last in the NBA. He took 5.7 threes per game but has not developed an efficient jumper.

Morant excels attacking the basket and making plays. He can be a blur in transition and is an elite athlete. The game slows down in the playoffs, which makes transition success more difficult. The Magic want to build a serious contender around Paolo and Franz. Sadly, Morant is not the point guard to optimize their star duo.

The 25-year-old’s injury history makes things significantly worse. Ja has played over 58 games just once in the last four years. In his first six seasons combined, Morant has appeared in 307 contests or just 51.7 per year. That is not enough from a superstar, especially an undersized guard with defensive questions.

The Orlando Magic are one of the best defensive teams in the league, but they need to add a point guard who helps turn their weaknesses into strengths. That is not Ja Morant. The two-time All-Star will not suddenly start shooting 40 percent from three or play all 82 regular season games.

Orlando has zero need to take this risk. The Magic must stay away from Morant. Their front office should already be hard at work finding their missing pieces. Ja is not and shouldn’t become one of them.