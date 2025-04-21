Silver lining from Game 1 loss offers reason to believe Magic can do unthinkable

Much like the entire 2024-25 season, the Magic’s first playoff game did not go as they had hoped. After a strong first half, the Magic’s offensive shortcomings caught up with them, and they were ultimately no match for the Boston Celtics.

Even though the Magic were able to hold Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to a combined 33 points, the Celtics got the 103-86 win. A big reason for that result was the Celtics’ ability to rely on players other than Brown and Tatum to deliver on both ends of the floor. Derrick White, for example, scored a team-high 30 points, and Payton Pritchard added 19 points off the bench.

The Magic, on the other hand, got little production from players other than Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero. And yet, there is a clear silver lining to the loss.

Paolo Banchero put together a strong Game 1 performance

Paolo Banchero has been on the receiving end of criticism all season long, either related to his struggles after returning from injury or his general inefficiency as a scorer. The argument that Franz Wagner should be considered the Magic’s best player now was even raised during a tough stretch after Banchero returned from his oblique injury.

Both are talented players—that’s not up for debate—and it is also not in the Magic’s best interest to pit Wagner and Banchero against each other. Nevertheless, Banchero has one thing going for him in this discussion. He has already shown that he can be the team’s best player in the playoffs and just did it again.

Banchero finished the game with 36 points on 14-27 shooting from the field and 4-7 shooting from three, 11 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block. He got the job done, even against a strong defensive team.

Banchero’s strong game is the biggest silver lining from Game 1, but it should also inspire hope in Magic fans. If Banchero can continue to play this well, the Magic have the basis for making this series competitive and giving the Celtics some serious trouble. Everyone around Banchero just needs to step up their game. A small change to the starting lineup could also help.

Even if everyone on the Magic’s roster plays their best basketball, beating the Celtics in a seven-game series would be a tall task, though. However, nothing is over yet after just one game, and the Magic already proved that they could play elite defense against the Celtics’ two stars. They still have a chance to upset the defending champions, even if it is only a slim one. If Banchero continues to play like a true star, he will give the Magic a chance to showcase the team they hoped they would be before all the injuries hit.