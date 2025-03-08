Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks (March 8, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Milwaukee 96.7 Pace 100.6 107.6 Off. Rtg. 114.0 109.4 Def. Rtg. 111.7 50.4 eFG% 56.3 30.5 O.Reb.% 23.8 15.0 TO% 13.6 27.6 FTR 25.6

3. Clutch Struggles

The Orlando Magic's season may well come down to how they perform in close games. Those coin-flip games down the stretch could be the difference between playing in the 9/10 game and hosting the 7/8 game at the end of the season.

As poorly as the Magic have played, they are still in the race.

But the last seven games at home were painful. Orlando lost five of their six games on the last possession. They have lost the last three games by two points or fewer, the first time that has happened in franchise history.

Orlando prides itself on wearing teams down in the fourth quarter. The Magic for the season have a +7.0 net rating (111.4 offensive rating/104.4 defensive rating) in the fourth quarter, the third-best mark in the league.

But after the All-Star break, the Magic have a -7.0 net rating in the fourth quarter with a 119.9 defensive rating.

Orlando is 14-15 in clutch situations this season with a 101.0 offensive rating and 103.7 defensive rating. This is a team that tends to hold on when it has the lead late.

After the All-Star break the Magic are 1-5 in clutch situations. they are giving up 134.2 points per 100 possessions in clutch situations.

Orlando needs to turn its luck in close games.

2. Trade deadline revival

The Milwaukee Bucks were struggling through their season. Entering the trade deadline, they were 27-22 entering the trade deadline and struggling to maintain their spot near the top of the Eastern Conference. Nobody considered them contenders.

Then the Milwaukee Bucks shuffled things at the trade deadline, trading key but injured veteran Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma and adding Kevin Porter Jr. in a trade with the LA Clippers. That has steadied the ship.

Milwaukee is 9-3 since the trade deadline. The Bucks have a 114.3 offensive rating and 109.5 defensive rating in that time (ninth in net rating at +4.8 points per 100 possessions). Giannis Antetokounmpo is back at an MVP level, averaging 25.8 points per game, 11.9 rebounds per game and 6.3 assists per game.

Damian Lillard has been the star though. He is averaging 27.3 points per game and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor and 38.5 percent from three on 10.4 3-point attempts per game.

The Bucks are closer to the vision they had when they made the trade last year. And a trade has revived their season. Who knew?

1. Paolo's revival

Paolo Banchero said after the games against the Toronto Raptors that it took him a month or two to get himself back to feeling like himself. The story on Banchero has been one of frustration since he came back from injury—and re-debuted with a stunning 34-point showing against the Milwaukee Bucks in his return game.

Banchero is finding himself again. Since the All-Star break, Banchero is averaging 28.4 points per game and shooting 42.6 percent from the floor since the All-Star break. Thursday's frustrating game from the floor dropped his percentages.

Banchero is still fighting the reputation that he is inefficient. That is something that he will dispel when the team adds better spacing and shooting around him. Banchero has looked like a star since the break again. And the Magic will ride him as far as they can.

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo - QUESTIONABLE (Non-COVID Illness)

Damian Lillard - PROBABLE (Left Eye Contusion)

Bobby Portis - OUT (League Suspension)

Gary Trent Jr. - DOUBTFUL (Right Knee Hyperextension)

Pat Connaughton - OUT (Left Calf Strain)

Pete Nance - OUT (Left Ankle Sprain)

Projected Starters

Orlando Milwaukee Cole Anthony PG Damian Lillard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Taurean Prince Franz Wagner SF Kyle Kuzma Paolo Banchero PF Giannis Antetokounmpo Wendell Carter C Brook Lopez

Orlando Magic vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

Our Record: 35-29/30-34 ATS

The Orlando Magic spent their shootaround trying to get back to their basics. Right now, they are trying to find their standard. Teams that have lost their identity and their standard are the kind of teams that struggle with the games the Magic have lost.

Orlando is still knocking on the door to winning. The Magic are too talented not to be competitive and have chances to win. But they are missing the breakthrough.

Right now the struggle for them is when they hit a lull, how quickly do they get back up? That is what has put them in deep holes. Especially against quality opponents.

The Bucks are playing as well as anyone in the league. They have found their groove again after muddling through the middle part of the season. More than that, they have Damian Lillard playing as well as he has since arriving in Milwaukee.

Lillard is the wild card. The Magic are struggling to contain guards right now -- whether it is Immanuel Quickley, Stephen Curry or Coby White. And that could mean Lillard is in for a big game.

The Magic should be competitive, but they are teetering. And the Magic are right, this thing could go one of two ways. And it is unclear where the bleeding will stop.