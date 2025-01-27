Orlando Magic at Miami Heat (Jan. 27, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Orlando Miami 96.8 Pace 97.6 107.3 Off. Rtg. 111.9 108.0 Def. Rtg. 111.7 50.4 eFG% 53.7 30.5 O.Reb.% 26.2 15.5 TO% 13.7 27.1 FTR 25.0

3. Paolo and Franz Take Over

The Orlando Magic have missed a key element for much of the last two months—the imposition of a star's will on the game.

That is what makes basketball different than many other sports. There are so few players on the floor that one player can have an outsized effect on the outcome. They set the energy and tempo for the team.

When the Magic needed players to carry them to the finish line and snap a five-game losing streak, they turned to their stars, throwing aside the minute restrictions they were under as they returned from torn obliques to get to the finish line. They both delivered.

Orlando has two of those players. And if that is the biggest thing the Magic learn this season, that will be a big thing for this team's development.

Franz Wagner took over in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Detroit Pistons with 25 of his 32 points, throwing aside a 1-for-12 start in the first three quarters to go 9 for 10 in the fourth quarter including four 3-pointers. He was simply unconscious, hitting every shot he threw up.

Once he found rhythm, it was over.

It was the same for Paolo Banchero. He was coming off a 1-for-14 showing in a frustrating loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday. He made 11 of 22 shots and three 3-pointers on his way to 32 points. His seven missed free throws were the only blemish on the night.

When the Magic needed a win, their two stars stepped up. And it truly feels like the Magic have two stars to build around.

2. Jimmy Butler saga continues

The Miami Heat are dealing with their own version of the Dwight-mare with Jimmy Butler publicly expressing his frustration and desire to get traded and still playing to varying degrees of intensity. He has been suspended twice now for conduct detrimental to the team.

He will be available to play Monday after serving a two-game suspension. But it is unclear if that is actually a good thing for Butler because of the way he is playing.

He is averaging 17.0 points per game this year, his lowest average in 10 years. Since Jan. 1, Butler has played in only five games, averaging 11.4 points per game and shooting 47.6 percent from the floor. Miami is 2-3 in those five games.

It does sometimes feel like they are better off without Butler skating through games. But it has been a season of overall struggles for the Heat. It is not just about Butler's uncertainty or antics.

1. Jalen Suggs here and gone?

The Orlando Magic were excited for Saturday's game because it marked the first time the team's three key players played together since Oct. 30 when Paolo Banchero suffered his torn right oblique. The feeling of being whole was enough to make the Magic feel good about themselves, even with expected hiccups from returning players back from long-term injuries.

Suggs was very liberal using his fouls, picking up two quickly in the first quarter and having five in the third quarter. He was going to make sure everyone knew he was on the floor.

But Suggs' almost reckless abandon lifts everyone's energy. It is hard not to play defense when he is going all out. That bears out too. In Suggs' 15:39 in Saturday's game, the Magic had a 72.2 defensive rating.

Much of that was bolstered by the 20-6 run he was a part of to open the fourth quarter that gave the Magic the lead for good.

But of course, Suggs left the game in the fourth quarter, liming off and holding his left knee. He returned to the bench but not to the game. Suggs' return might be put on hold—he is officially QUESTIONABLE for Monday's game with a left quad contusion.

It feels like the Magic get one player back and then they are taken away again. But we will see if Suggs is good to go for his second game.

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - QUESTIONABLE (Left Quad Contusion)

Goga Bitadze - QUESTIONABLE (Concussion Protocol)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Torn Left ACL)

Gary Harris - OUT (Left Hamstring Strain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Miami Heat Injury Report

Tyler Herro - AVAILABLE (Right Groin Tightness)

Josh Richardson - OUT (Right Heel Inflammation)

Dru Smith - OUT (Let Achilles Surgery)

Keshad Johnson - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

Isaiah Stevens - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Orlando Miami Jalen Suggs PG Tyler Herro Kentavious Caldwell-Pope SG Duncan Robinson Franz Wagner SF Haywood Highsmith Paolo Banchero PF Jimmy Butler Wendell Carter C Bam Adebayo

Orlando Magic vs. Miami Heat: Prediction

Our Record: 28-19/23-24 ATS

The Orlando Magic did the important part—they snapped their five-game losing streak. They did so with their star players shining and ensuring they got the win. They took control of the game and made sure their team did not lose. That is what stars do.

Now comes the next step: Doing it again.

The Orlando Magic have not won consecutive games since Dec. 23 when the team followed the comeback win over the Miami Heat with a comeback win over the Boston Celtics. That is more than a month without consecutive wins.

If the Magic are going to get back into the race for homecourt advantage, they have to stack wins. They have to win more than just one at a time.

Orlando has to hope it has broken the spell and broken through after their win Saturday. The Magic looked more like themselves for the first time in a while.

The Miami Heat have been treading water. The uncertainty surrounding Jimmy Butler's status has only thrown things more for a loop. This is another good chance for the Magic to build on their confidence. It is one they need to get to retain grip over the Southeast Division and clinch the season series victory.