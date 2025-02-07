Magic may get perfect opportunity to make up for uneventful trade deadline this offseason

It’s been another uneventful trade deadline for the Magic. Despite the team’s obvious needs—offensive creation, scoring, and 3-point shooting—the front office did not make a move. That means the Magic have to continue working with what they have and try to rise in the standings and compete in the playoffs without any offensive boost.

It also means the pressure to make meaningful moves in the offseason increased significantly. Being patient and relying on player development was the right decision for the Magic for a while. Now, it is time for them to build out the roster around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and give them a chance to compete with the top teams in the league.

No matter how this season plays out, the Magic have to make moves in the offseason. They already delayed this decision twice, not making many big moves in the 2024 offseason and being quiet at the trade deadline. That won’t be an option in the upcoming offseason, and many Magic fans already have their eyes on a very specific trade target.

Rumor has it that Trae Young may become available soon.

Trae Young’s future with the Hawks seems uncertain now

The Atlanta Hawks made a bunch of moves at the trade deadline, moving on from De’Andre Hunter, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Cody Zeller. They added Bones Hyland, Terance Mann, Caris LeVert, and Georges Niang to the roster. While there are some interesting players on this list, none of them make the Hawks significantly better. They are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, just one game behind the Magic.

So, now the question is whether or not the Hawks are capable of building a winning team around Trae Young. Since he was drafted in 2018, the Hawks have only been on one deep playoff run, making the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals. Since then, they have not made it past the first round and missed the playoffs altogether in 2023-24.

Young has made it clear before that he wants to win, but will he be able to do that in Atlanta? Chris Hayes said that the Hawks’ direction is interesting (not in a good way) given Young’s goals for his career and that Young had also been on the Spurs’ radar before they landed De’Aaron Fox.

Trae Young’s future with Atlanta Hawks is becoming murky. pic.twitter.com/7PPSdBGzLz — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 6, 2025

If Young is indeed getting frustrated with the Hawks, he may be the next star to become available, and the Magic could make a play for him. Young is a high-scoring guard and talented playmaker, currently averaging 23.2 points and 11.5 assists. He also demands a certain respect from long-range and can draw defenders out.

Going after Trae Young would mean big changes for the Magic, but it might also propel them to the next level. It would certainly make Magic fans forget the disappointment of not seeing a trade happen at the deadline. Plus, the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Lakers already got their point guards at the trade deadline and won’t pose any competition for the Magic if Young becomes available.