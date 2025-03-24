Orlando Magic vs. Los Angeles Lakers (March 24, 2025): 3 Things to Watch, Odds, and Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: Stats and 3 Keys to Watch

Los Angeles Orlando 98.5 Pace 96.7 114.2 Off. Rtg. 108.1 113.3 Def. Rtg. 109.4 55.3 eFG% 50.5 27.1 O.Reb.% 30.1 14.2 TO% 14.7 27.0 FTR 27.3

3. Home Cooking?

At the beginning of the season, the Orlando Magic wanted the fourth seed for one reason: Their belief they could defend the Kia Center and that nobody could beat them regularly at home.

After the Magic started 10-0 at the Kia Center, it seemed like that would be their ticket. Homecourt meant something to them.

The Magic though have gone 8-17 since that initial burst at home. They went 1-6 during that big homestand after the All-Star break. Orlando has four of the next five games at home and banking home wins is critical to the team making a push for the 7-seed -- and gaining the homecourt advantage that comes with that.

The Magic are just 18-17 at home now with a +1.0 net rating. Orlando has a 109.2 offensive rating, getting zero offensive boost from playing at home.

The Magic have not won consecutive games at home since the Feb. 8 win over the San Antonio Spurs (which followed the Jan. 25 win over the Detroit Pistons with a long road trip in between).

If the Orlando Magic are going to overtake the Atlanta Hawks for seventh and the Southeast Division, they will need to find a way to score wins at home against quality opponents like the Los Angeles Lakers to boost their record.

2. LeBron and Luka

The NBA world is still in shock over the Dallas Mavericks' trade of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. At the time of the trade, the Lakers were doing fine but nothing special, at 28-19. Since then, they have gone 15-8 as the team reconfigured behind its stellar duo.

Luka Doncic and LeBron James are a handful for everyone to handle. The Lakers have a 114.7 offensive rating and 111.5 defensive rating since the trade. The Lakers have a 111.6 offensive rating and 109.5 defensive rating with James and Doncic on the floor together.

Quite surprisingly, the Lakers' defense has taken a huge leap since the trade more than the offense. The trade though gives the Lakers the chance to keep a star on the floor at all times.

Saturday's game was the team getting its legs back under it. They struggled to defend the Chicago Bulls. But also quite clearly, James and Doncic present a huge handful.

1. Franz's breakout

Franz Wagner's breakout 37-point, six-rebound, 11-assist effort against the Los Angeles Lakers from early in the season feels like a lifetime ago.

Wagner burying the game-winning three to score that critical road win seemed to be the assurance that everything was going to be OK for the Magic despite the injury to Paolo Banchero. It was a sign that Wagner was going to knock on the door of stardom and step into the role. The Magic catapulted after that, building a six-game win streak in a set that saw the Magic win 12 of 13 games.

That is a long time ago for this Magic team. They have not been able to reach those heights or that level of confidence. Even with both Banchero and Wagner back in the lineup.

Wagner is experiencing a bit of a lull. In his last 10 games, he has averaged just 21.0 points per game and shot 44.4 percent from the floor. He has struggled to hit the highs of his early-season performances.

Wagner had a good showing in Friday's win over the Washington Wizards with 21 points and 9-for-18 shooting. He has victimized the worst teams in the league. Doing it against the better teams remains the trick for Wagner and an area that the Magic will need more from him.

But he showed what he could do when the teams faced off in Los Angeles at the beginning of the season. The Magic hope to regain that version of Wagner soon.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: Injury Report & Projected Lineups

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

LeBron James - PROBABLE (Left Groin Strain)

Rui Hachimura - QUESTIONABLE (Left Patellar Tendinopathy)

Maxi Kleber - OUT (Right Foot Surgery Recovery)

Bronny James - OUT (G-League On Assignment)

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Jalen Suggs - OUT (Left Knee Trochlea Cartilage Tear)

Moe Wagner - OUT (Left Knee Torn ACL)

Cole Anthony - QUESTIONABLE (Left Big Toe Strain)

Trevelin Quein - QUESTIONABLE (Left Ankle Sprain)

Mac McClung - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Ethan Thompson - OUT (G-League Two-Way)

Projected Lineups

Los Angeles Orlando Luka Doncic PG Cory Joseph Austin Reaves SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Dorian Finney-Smith SF Franz Wagner LeBron James PF Paolo Banchero Jaxson Hayes C Wendell Carter

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic: Prediction

Our Record: 38-33/34-37 ATS

The Los Angeles Lakers were not happy with the way they defended in Saturday's loss to the Chicago Bulls. Especially not with the excitement of finally having LeBron James back after a few weeks out with a strained groin and especially not with how they have cultivated a defensive identity since the trade. The Lakers had made a lot of gains on defense under coach J.J. Redick.

It is hard to imagine the Lakers allowing another team to rout them so easily. It is hard to imagine the Orlando Magic being the team capable of pouring in points the way the Chicago Bulls did, even with the Magic's offense looking a bit more inspired lately.

The real difference in this game is whether the Magic bring the defensive fire they know they are capable of. Orlando's defense has slipped consistently and it is hard for this team to function at a high level when the defense is not leading the way.

Of course, the Magic could be in the trap of playing defense in marquee games. They delivered defensively against the Cleveland Cavaliers a week ago. Maybe the Lakes will inspire a similar defensive effort.